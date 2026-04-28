Experiences, Dining & Special Items

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Starting bid
Donated by Ora and Simon Golby
(Fair Market Value: $8,500)
An exquisite expression of intention and rarity, this one-of-a-kind 18k gold pendant features two certified diamonds: a 1.47 carat cushion cut diamond in an intense fancy brown-orange hue and a 0.21 carat round brilliant cut diamond (Color T), with a total carat weight of 1.68. Authenticated by the Gemological Institute of South Africa, this piece reflects exceptional craftsmanship, elegance, and meaning.
Designed by Ora Golby, Senesh parent and founder of @dea.fine.jewelry, this pendant is a distinctive statement piece that embodies both artistry and refined design.
Restrictions: Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions. Authenticity and certification included with item.
Starting bid
Luxury Westhampton Beach Getaway (5 Bedrooms, Pool & Water Views)
Donated by Courtney and Chad Gessin and First Dunes.
(Fair Market Value: $25,000)
** Auction Item open only to Senesh current & alumni families.
Your choice of Passover 2027 - April 21-30, 2027 or Memorial Day 2027 - May 26–31, 2027 — escape to a stunning Westhampton Beach retreat and start summer in style. This luxury bayside home offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 3,200 square feet of beautifully designed living space, perfect for gathering with family or friends.
Unwind by the heated gunite pool, take in water views with glimpses of the ocean, and enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living in one of the Hamptons’ most coveted locations. Available Thursday through Monday, this is an effortless, elegant getaway for a long holiday weekend.
Restrictions: Available for either Passover 2027 or Memorial Day 2027 (Thursday–Monday stay). Exact dates subject to coordination and availability. No exchanges or substitutions.
(Listing for photos only: https://outeast.com/homes/774-dune-rd-a-westhampton-beach/404636
Starting bid
Donated by Yana Feldman, Yana Feldman & Associates PLLC
Fair Market Value: $6,500
Plan for the future with confidence through this comprehensive estate planning package. Designed to protect your family and simplify the management of your assets, this package helps you avoid the expense, delay, and uncertainty of probate while ensuring your children are cared for according to your wishes.
Includes a Parent Protection Plan, a Revocable Living Trust with Children’s Trusts, Pour Over Wills, and essential Advanced Directives such as a Durable Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxy. Also includes guardianship designations for minor children and asset alignment and trust funding, including one New York State deed (filing fees not included; county dependent).
Offered by Senesh parent Yana Feldman, principal of Yana Feldman & Associates PLLC in New York City, whose work centers on thoughtful, client-focused estate and elder law planning.
Restrictions: Expires one year from date of purchase. Filing fees for deed are not included and vary by county. Appointment scheduling subject to provider availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Rona Gessin
(Fair Market Value: $5,100)
Create a timeless piece of jewelry that celebrates family with a 14K gold heirloom pendant, personalized with up to three "children". This elegant piece features your choice of “KISS” child charms (see photo) in any combination (for example, two boys and one girl, three girls, etc.), designed to keep your loved ones close.
The Half Pint KISS is a beautiful and elegant way to show your love of family, whether worn as a pendant on a necklace or added to a bracelet. Each charm is handcrafted in the United States using 14K gold in yellow, white, and pink tones.
Each charm measures approximately 30 mm in length and 19 mm in width, with an average weight of 2.47. This meaningful and luxurious piece is designed to grow with your family and be treasured for years to come.
Restrictions: Customization includes up to three child charms. Design and production subject to artist availability and standard production timelines. Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions.
Starting bid
Donated by Alessandra and Aaron Messing
(Fair Market Value: $4,200)
** Auction Item open only to Senesh current & alumni families.
Listing: airbnb.com/h/claverack
Escape the city and unwind with a 2-night weekend stay in a beautifully restored 18th-century home in Claverack, just 5–10 minutes from downtown Hudson. This spacious retreat comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests, featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and inviting gathering spaces designed for both relaxation and connection.
The home offers a fully equipped kitchen, a large dining room for shared meals, and multiple cozy living areas, including a library and great room. Set on nearly two acres, the property includes outdoor space to relax and explore, along with historic architectural details throughout.
Originally built between 1780 and 1810 and registered as a historic property, the home is rich in character and history. It has been thoughtfully updated over time while maintaining its original charm, offering a warm and unique Hudson Valley experience.
Located just minutes from Hudson’s vibrant downtown, guests can enjoy easy access to local shops, restaurants, farms, orchards, distilleries, and nearby hiking trails.
Details & Restrictions:
Expiration Date: May 15, 2027
Starting bid
Donated by The Rabin Family
(Fair Market Value: $1,200)
Enjoy an unforgettable night at the ballpark with five first-row seats right behind home plate for the New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:00 PM. This premium experience includes access to the Delta Sky360 Club, featuring complimentary food and beverages for a fully elevated game-day outing.
Restrictions: Game date is Tuesday, June 9 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are valid only for this event. Subject to stadium policies and availability.
https://www.mlb.com/yankees/tickets/premium/suites/delta-sky360
Starting bid
Donated by Harriet Roffe and Ricky Young
(Fair Market Value: $800)
Enjoy a three-night stay in a beautiful, newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom family-friendly home located just 10 minutes from both Kalahari and Camelback Resorts. This inviting retreat is designed for relaxation, comfort, and family fun, with ample space to unwind after a day of skiing, hiking, or water park adventures.
The home features a brand-new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Keurig coffee machine, dishwasher, and in-home laundry. The spacious living room is filled with natural light from surrounding windows and a skylight, creating a bright and welcoming gathering space. Each bedroom offers a comfortable place to rest and recharge.
The home is fully equipped for families, including toys, board games, outdoor play equipment, WiFi, and three smart TVs. The backyard offers extensive amenities, including a gas grill, wood-burning fire pit, trampoline, pagoda with lounge chairs, hammock, climbing gym, and a swing set with toddler swing—making it an ideal destination for both relaxation and play.
Restrictions: Subject to availability and mutually agreed-upon dates with owners. Requires at least 3 days’ notice to book.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47858156?unique_share_id=5b52fd60-efa5-4af2-9fa9-0d133f174265&viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76
Starting bid
Donated by Ruta Reifen Jewelry.
(Fair Market Value: $980)
The NOVA sapphire studs are named with intention, reflecting celebration, resilience, and the enduring spirit of coming together. Designed for everyday wear, they are a lasting piece that carries both beauty and meaning over time.
Handcrafted in Brooklyn in 14k gold by Ruta Reifen Jewelry, these earrings feature richly saturated, ethically sourced deep-blue sapphires with a total carat weight of 0.70. The design is delicate and refined, measuring approximately 7 mm in total (just under ¼ inch), with a 3 mm center stone surrounded by smaller accent stones.
Designed by Ruta Reifen, Senesh parent and founder of Ruta Reifen Jewelry, this piece reflects her signature aesthetic of refined, timeless jewelry.
Restrictions: Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions.
Jewelry for the modern romantic.
https://rutareifen.com/
Starting bid
Donated by Rona Gessin
Fair Market Value: $945
Choose between a beautifully handcrafted 14K gold Star or Chai pendant from the designs pictured. Each piece is elegant, meaningful, and designed for everyday wear or special occasions, offering a timeless symbol of identity and tradition.
Expertly finished in solid 14K gold, these pendants combine refined craftsmanship with enduring significance, making them a thoughtful keepsake or gift.
Restrictions: Final sale. Choice limited to available pendant designs shown. No exchanges or substitutions.
Starting bid
Donated by NAOT USA.
(Fair Market Value: $500-1000)
Expiration 3 Months
Host the ultimate “shoes and sips” night for you and nine guests at the Naot Soho flagship store in Manhattan. Enjoy exclusive, after-hours access to the boutique for a private, stress-free styling experience featuring Naot’s world-class comfort footwear and artisan craftsmanship.
Your private event includes full boutique access for your group of 10, complimentary wine and cheese, and personalized fittings with expert styling guidance to help each guest find the perfect fit and style. Guests will also receive a 15% discount on all purchases made during the event.
This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a curated shopping experience in a relaxed, celebratory setting with friends.
Restrictions: Must be redeemed within 3 months of auction date. Date subject to store availability. Event takes place at Naot Soho, 436 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012.
Starting bid
Donated by Gaby Brechner and Watch Our Step.
(Fair Market Value: $750)
Take the stress out of travel and let Gaby Brechner design a getaway tailored just for you. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting meaningful, memorable experiences, she will create a personalized one-week travel itinerary for your family. From destination research to insider recommendations and seamless logistics planning, every element is thoughtfully curated so you can simply enjoy the journey.
Whether you're dreaming of a relaxing beach escape, an active adventure, or a meaningful family trip, this service helps you travel with clarity, confidence, and ease.
Details: Includes one week of custom travel planning for a family. Destination, accommodations, transportation, and all travel costs are not included. Planning will be scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon time. Valid for 1 year.
Restrictions: Non-transferable. Subject to planner availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Lindsay and Will Bressman.
(Fair Market Value: $350-500)
Enjoy an unforgettable game day experience with two premium seats in the Clover Home Plate Club. These tickets include exclusive club access, offering elevated views, comfortable seating, and a top-tier stadium experience. Parking is also included, making your outing seamless from arrival to final out.
Winning bidder may contact Will Bressman to select a game from eligible dates.
Restrictions: Valid through September 20, 2026. Not valid for Subway Series games or July 21–27, 2026. Subject to availability.
https://www.mlb.com/mets/ballpark/hospitality/spaces/clover-home-plate-club
Starting bid
Donated by Yehudit Feinstein-Mentesh
(Fair Market Value: $600)
This reflects a private 90-minute Creative Circle experience for up to six participants, including all materials and studio time.
An intimate and thoughtfully curated creative experience led by artist Yehudit Feinstein
Hosted in her Brooklyn studio, this private Creative Circle invites up to six participants into a warm, supportive space for intuitive artistic exploration, connection to feeling, and personal reflection. Through a gently guided, process based approach incorporating drawing, painting, and writing, participants are encouraged to slow down, create freely, and connect both inwardly and with one another.
No prior experience is necessary—only curiosity and openness.
Light refreshments will be available, creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Ideal for friends, celebrations, or a meaningful shared experience.
Restrictions: Private session for up to 6 participants. Scheduling required in advance. Subject to studio availability.
https://www.yehuditfeinstein.com/
Starting bid
Donated by: Ora and Simon Golby.
Salomon Family Shoe Package
(Fair Market Value: $560)
Three identical packages are available, listed separately.
Each package includes 4 pairs of Salomon shoes (2 adult pairs and 2 children’s pairs). Specific styles and sizes will be selected/claimed post-auction.
Upgrade your everyday with a Salomon Family Shoe Package featuring four pairs of high-performance footwear—two adult pairs and two children’s pairs. Known for combining technical design with modern, street-ready style, Salomon shoes deliver durability, comfort, and versatility for both outdoor adventure and everyday wear.
Restrictions: Three identical packages available (listed separately). Expires November 14, 2026. Styles and sizes subject to availability at time of selection.
Starting bid
Donated by: Ora and Simon Golby.
Salomon Family Shoe Package
(Fair Market Value: $560)
Three identical packages are available, listed separately.
Each package includes 4 pairs of Salomon shoes (2 adult pairs and 2 children’s pairs). Specific styles and sizes will be selected/claimed post-auction.
Upgrade your everyday with a Salomon Family Shoe Package featuring four pairs of high-performance footwear—two adult pairs and two children’s pairs. Known for combining technical design with modern, street-ready style, Salomon shoes deliver durability, comfort, and versatility for both outdoor adventure and everyday wear.
Restrictions: Three identical packages available (listed separately). Expires November 14, 2026. Styles and sizes subject to availability at time of selection.
Starting bid
Donated by: Ora and Simon Golby.
Salomon Family Shoe Package
(Fair Market Value: $560)
Three identical packages are available, listed separately.
Each package includes 4 pairs of Salomon shoes (2 adult pairs and 2 children’s pairs). Specific styles and sizes will be selected/claimed post-auction.
Upgrade your everyday with a Salomon Family Shoe Package featuring four pairs of high-performance footwear—two adult pairs and two children’s pairs. Known for combining technical design with modern, street-ready style, Salomon shoes deliver durability, comfort, and versatility for both outdoor adventure and everyday wear.
Restrictions: Three identical packages available (listed separately). Expires November 14, 2026. Styles and sizes subject to availability at time of selection.
Starting bid
Donated by Irit Ben-Harosh
Two identical packages are available, listed separately.
*Note: This class is geared towards adults. For parent/child workshop, see the other auction link.
(Fair Market Value: $550)
Enjoy a hands-on private ceramics experience brought directly to your space for a group of up to 10 participants (ages 8+), led by artist and Senesh parent Irit Ben-Harosh.
Participants will hand-build their own piece using soft white clay, choosing from options such as a small bowl, Shabbat candle holder, plate, or small sculpture, and finish it with glaze paint in a color of their choice.
This approximately one-hour, mess-free workshop is a creative and collaborative experience that makes art accessible, fun, and meaningful for groups. Sessions are available on weekdays or weekends between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM and take place in your home or chosen space. Finished pieces will be ready approximately two weeks after the session.
Restrictions: Valid for up to 10 participants (ages 8+). Must be scheduled within 60 days; rescheduling permitted if needed. Subject to availability. Activity location outside central Manhattan and Brooklyn will require additional uber fee to safely deliver the work.
Instagram: @natural_ceramics_newyork
Starting bid
Donated by Irit Ben-Harosh
Two identical packages are available, listed separately.
*Note: This class is geared towards adults. For parent/child workshop, see the other auction link.
(Fair Market Value: $550)
Enjoy a hands-on private ceramics experience brought directly to your space for a group of up to 10 participants (ages 8+), led by artist and Senesh parent Irit Ben-Harosh.
Participants will hand-build their own piece using soft white clay, choosing from options such as a small bowl, Shabbat candle holder, plate, or small sculpture, and finish it with glaze paint in a color of their choice.
This approximately one-hour, mess-free workshop is a creative and collaborative experience that makes art accessible, fun, and meaningful for groups. Sessions are available on weekdays or weekends between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM and take place in your home or chosen space. Finished pieces will be ready approximately two weeks after the session.
Restrictions: Valid for up to 10 participants (ages 8+). Must be scheduled within 60 days; rescheduling permitted if needed. Subject to availability. Activity location outside central Manhattan and Brooklyn will require additional uber fee to safely deliver the work.
Instagram: @natural_ceramics_newyork
Starting bid
Nightcap with Richie Nuzz at Baretto at Fasano (June 13) – Reserved Seating for 4 with Drinks Included
Donated by Shachar and Richie Nuzzolese
(Fair Market Value: $500)
Step into an unforgettable late-night experience at Baretto at Fasano on June 13 at 9:00 PM. This package includes an evening out for four adults with reserved seating and drinks included (two drinks per person).
A magnetic performer with old-school charm and contemporary edge, Senesh parent Richie Nuzz is a modern-day crooner, blending velvety vocals, masterful trombone, and a deep connection to the Great American Songbook with fresh, soulful energy. His performances are intimate, charismatic, and transportive.
Set in the elegant and atmospheric venue Baretto at Fasano, this is more than a concert. It is an immersive night of music, style, and connection.
Restrictions: Event date is June 13 at 9:00 PM. Valid only for this performance. Subject to venue policies and availability.
Starting bid
Donated by: Hilary Koyfman/ Hilko Designs
(Fair Market Value: $500)
Enjoy a two-hour interior design consultation with Hilary Koyfman of Hilko Designs, a New York City–based interior design studio founded in 2017. Hilko Designs is known for creating bespoke, thoughtfully functional spaces that balance aesthetic integrity with everyday livability. Led by Koyfman’s client-centered and detail-driven approach, the studio has completed residential and commercial projects reflecting each client’s lifestyle and has been featured in Architectural Digest, Vogue, and The New York Times.
This personalized consultation is an opportunity to receive expert guidance on your home or space, whether you are refining a room, reimagining a layout, or seeking design direction tailored to your needs and style.
Restrictions: By appointment only; subject to availability. Expires one year from purchase.
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