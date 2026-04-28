Experiences, Dining & Special Items

Donated by Ora and Simon Golby

(Fair Market Value: $8,500)





An exquisite expression of intention and rarity, this one-of-a-kind 18k gold pendant features two certified diamonds: a 1.47 carat cushion cut diamond in an intense fancy brown-orange hue and a 0.21 carat round brilliant cut diamond (Color T), with a total carat weight of 1.68. Authenticated by the Gemological Institute of South Africa, this piece reflects exceptional craftsmanship, elegance, and meaning.





Designed by Ora Golby, Senesh parent and founder of @dea.fine.jewelry, this pendant is a distinctive statement piece that embodies both artistry and refined design.





Restrictions: Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions. Authenticity and certification included with item.

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