Kenwood University of New York Campus Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Kenwood University of New York Campus Association, Inc.

About this event

Expert Exchange: What Separates Successful Agents from Everyone Else

5958 E Taft Rd

North Syracuse, NY 13212, USA

Young Professionals (18-24)
$10

Designed for students and early-career professionals looking to grow their network, gain real-world insight, and connect with industry experts. Participate in introductions, learn from Sinnona Speaks, and collaborate with other attendees in a live industry challenge.

Professionals (25+)
$20

Designed for established professionals who want to connect with ambitious young professionals, share industry insight, and engage in meaningful conversations. Contribute your experience during introductions, discussion, and the collaborative industry challenge.

50% off for 2 Tickets (18-24)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Attend Expert Exchange with a friend and receive 50% off. This option is perfect for those who want to experience the event together while connecting with industry professionals, sharing ideas, and participating in the interactive challenge as part of the community.

50% off for 2 Tickets (18-24 & 25+)
$15

Attend Expert Exchange with a colleague or friend and receive 50%. Connect with other professionals, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations while participating in the collaborative industry challenge together.

50% off for 2 Tickets (25+)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Attend Expert Exchange with a colleague or friend and receive 50%. Connect with other professionals, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations while participating in the collaborative industry challenge together.

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