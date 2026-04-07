Kenwood University of New York Campus Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Kenwood University of New York Campus Association, Inc.

About this event

Expert Exchange: Personal Branding Workshop

300 S State St #650

Syracuse, NY 13202, USA

Young Professionals (18-24)
$10

Designed for students and early-career professionals looking to grow their network, gain real-world insight, connect with industry professionals, and participate in the interactive challenge.

Professionals (25+)
$20

Designed for established professionals who want to connect with ambitious young professionals, share industry insight, and engage in meaningful conversations.

50% off for 2 Tickets (18-24)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Attend Expert Exchange with a friend and receive 50% off. This option is perfect for those who want to experience the event together while connecting with industry professionals, sharing ideas, and participating in the interactive challenge as part of the community.

50% off for 2 Tickets (18-24 & 25+)
$15

Attend Expert Exchange with a colleague or friend and receive 50%. Connect with other professionals, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations while participating in the collaborative industry challenge together.

50% off for 2 Tickets (25+)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Attend Expert Exchange with a colleague or friend and receive 50%. Connect with other professionals, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations while participating in the collaborative industry challenge together.

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