Expert Exchange: Personal Branding Workshop

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About this event
Designed for students and early-career professionals looking to grow their network, gain real-world insight, connect with industry professionals, and participate in the interactive challenge.
Designed for established professionals who want to connect with ambitious young professionals, share industry insight, and engage in meaningful conversations.
Attend Expert Exchange with a friend and receive 50% off. This option is perfect for those who want to experience the event together while connecting with industry professionals, sharing ideas, and participating in the interactive challenge as part of the community.
Attend Expert Exchange with a colleague or friend and receive 50%. Connect with other professionals, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations while participating in the collaborative industry challenge together.
Attend Expert Exchange with a colleague or friend and receive 50%. Connect with other professionals, share insights, and engage in meaningful conversations while participating in the collaborative industry challenge together.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!