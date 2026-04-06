Explore Italy: Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop

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One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on June 8, 2026
7-8:15p.m.
One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on June 22, 2026
7-8:15p.m.
One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on July 13, 2026
7-8:15p.m.
One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on July 27, 2026
7-8:15p.m.
One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on August 10, 2026
7-8:15p.m.
One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on August 24, 2026
7-8:15p.m.
One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop - entire series of 6 classes, beginning Monday June 8, 2026, 7-8:15p.m.
$
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