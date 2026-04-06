Italian American Museum of Cleveland

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Italian American Museum of Cleveland

About this event

Explore Italy: Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop

12111 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland, OH 44106, USA

June 8, 2026 Class
$30

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on June 8, 2026

7-8:15p.m.

June 22, 2026
$30

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on June 22, 2026

7-8:15p.m.

July 13, 2026
$30

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on July 13, 2026

7-8:15p.m.

July 27, 2026
$30

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on July 27, 2026

7-8:15p.m.

August 10, 2026
$30

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on August 10, 2026

7-8:15p.m.

August 24, 2026
$30

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop class on August 24, 2026

7-8:15p.m.

Complete Workshop - 6 classes
$150

One ticket to attend the Italian Folk Music & Tamburello Workshop - entire series of 6 classes, beginning Monday June 8, 2026, 7-8:15p.m.

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