Law Enforcement Youth Benefit & Giveaway

About this event
(1 Entry) — Perfect for friends and family! Your $25 donation provides one entry into our giveaway and directly funds a single training session for one Explorer. Thank you for helping us build the next generation of leaders!
(5 Entries — 1 Bonus Entry!) OUR MOST POPULAR CHOICE. This $100 donation funds a full uniform and gear set for a new Explorer. Includes 5 total entries into the drawing for the Louisiana Pellet Grill, the 75” 4K TV, and more.
(15 Entries — 5 Bonus Entries!) MAJOR IMPACT. Your generous $250 contribution allows us to send two Explorers to a regional leadership competition. Includes 15 total entries for a chance to win the "Fire & Ice" Wellness Bundle ($1,200+ value) and 20+ other premium prizes!
(40 Entries — 20 Bonus Entries!) BUSINESS FAVORITE. Double your impact and your odds! This contribution fully sponsors our community outreach events. Gold Partners receive 40 total entries toward our $10,000+ prize pool and a special mention during our virtual drawing event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!