Stella Maris Explorers

Offered by

Stella Maris Explorers

About the memberships

Explorers 2026-27 Registration

SME Registration: One Child Family
$25

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

SME Registration: Two Children Family
$35

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

SME Registration: Three Children Family
$45

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

SME Registration: Four Children Family
$55

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

SME Registration: Five Children Family
$65

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

SME Registration: Six Children Family
$75

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

SME Registration: Seven or More Children Family
$85

Valid until July 14

Family registration for Stella Maris Explorers programs, including the Explorers Club and Commodore's Club.

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