Hosted by

Ottawa Exploreum

About this event

Exploreum Misfits Bartending Event

230 W Madison St

Ottawa, IL 61350, USA

Brent Roalson
Pay what you can

Tips help support the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum — thank you for giving

Tony Grunstad
Pay what you can

Tips help support the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum — thank you for giving

Marla Pearson
Pay what you can

Tips help support the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum — thank you for giving

Rich Crum
Pay what you can

Tips help support the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum — thank you for giving

John Williams
Pay what you can

Tips help support the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum — thank you for giving

Jay LeSeure
Pay what you can

Tips help support the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum — thank you for giving

Add a donation for Ottawa Exploreum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!