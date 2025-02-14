Maple Flavors Tasting Class

Honey and maple syrup are both labor intensive foods to craft and, as a result, often heavily faked in commercial markets. Join this special tasting at CoNectar to celebrate authentic small batch maple products, including a sampling of a rare Big Leaf Maple Honey from the Pacific Northwest. Light refreshments included.

Honey and maple syrup are both labor intensive foods to craft and, as a result, often heavily faked in commercial markets. Join this special tasting at CoNectar to celebrate authentic small batch maple products, including a sampling of a rare Big Leaf Maple Honey from the Pacific Northwest. Light refreshments included.

More details...