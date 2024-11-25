Exploring Winter Fire Cider

Fire Cider is a traditional spicy fermented elixir that is imbibed to revive the body and soul, particularly during cold winter days in flu season. There are loads of recipes so fortunately we'll be joined by special guest, Maria Mosette Kretschmann, to talk about the basics and improvisation. Maria is an expert organic apple grower and producer of beautiful hard cider and vinegar products. We'll be sampling some of her vinegars and exploring how they can be used with Apoidea's Certified Naturally Grown products to make your own batches. Demo is free and basic fire cider ingredients will be available for purchase, if desired.

