FAME ZONE AINC
EXPRESS & ELEVATE SUMMER CAMP EXPERIENCE
Hazel Crest
IL, USA
CAMP REGISTRATION 1 STUDENT
$75
Registration for 1 child
Registration for 1 child
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
FAMILY REGISTRATION
$125
Registration for 2 or more children
Registration for 2 or more children
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
CAMP TUITION 1 WEEK
$125
Covers Camp tuition for 1 week. Please select the number of weeks you are paying for (ex. 2 weeks = 2 tickets)
Covers Camp tuition for 1 week. Please select the number of weeks you are paying for (ex. 2 weeks = 2 tickets)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
WEEKLY LUNCH FEE
$25
Please select the number of weeks you would like us to provide lunch ($25/wk, ex. 2 weeks = 2 tickets)
Please select the number of weeks you would like us to provide lunch ($25/wk, ex. 2 weeks = 2 tickets)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
PAY LATER OR REQUEST PAYMENT ARRANGEMENT
free
Use this option if you want to register now to reserve your spot and pay later. Registration fee & initial tuition payment MUST be paid by May 30.
Use this option if you want to register now to reserve your spot and pay later. Registration fee & initial tuition payment MUST be paid by May 30.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout