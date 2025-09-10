We are honored to highlight survivors’ voices and experiences in our community.

Join us on April 11th from 5:00–7:00 pm for an inspiring evening featuring:

🍷 Wine, tea, & hors d’oeuvres

🎶 Live music

🎨 A showcase of survivor-created artwork

💜 Stories of resilience and healing

The Expressions Art Show is dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, violence, and exploitation. This event provides a platform for survivors to share their stories through art—transforming pain into creativity, silence into voice, and survival into strength.

Art will be on display throughout the month of April and available for purchase, with proceeds supporting survivor empowerment.

Come be part of an evening of community, inspiration, and hope.