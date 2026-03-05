Circle of Advocacy

Offered by

Circle of Advocacy

About this shop

Expressions Art Show: A Showcase of Survivor's Voice and Art

1. Man Cave item
1. Man Cave
$75

Man Cave Acrylic Pour *

14" x 11"


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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2. Mind Blown item
2. Mind Blown
$80

Mind Blown Acrylic Pour *

16" x 12"


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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3. Feminist item
3. Feminist
$80

Feminist Acrylic Pour*

16X12


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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4. Deep Sea Coral item
4. Deep Sea Coral
$80

Deep Sea Coral Acrylic Pour*

16x12


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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5. Grandma’s Doily Vinyl item
5. Grandma’s Doily Vinyl
$75

Grandma’s Doily Vinyl Dot Mandala*


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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6. Rainbow Pinwheel item
6. Rainbow Pinwheel
$25

Rainbow Pinwheel CD Dot Mandala*


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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7. Pink Snowflake item
7. Pink Snowflake
$25

Pink Snowflake CD Dot Mandala*


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
8. Green Snowflake item
8. Green Snowflake
$25

Green Snowflake CD Dot Mandala*


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"


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9. Midnight Glass item
9. Midnight Glass
$60

Midnight Glass*

9"


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
10. Uxmal Mayan item
10. Uxmal Mayan
$30

Uxmal Mayan Print*

12X8


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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11. Chaac Masks item
11. Chaac Masks
$30

Chaac Masks Print*

12X8


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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12. Amoeba item
12. Amoeba
$60

Amoeba Acrylic Pour*

12X9


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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13. Spring Tulips item
13. Spring Tulips
$95

Spring Tulips* (matted)

Mixed Media

12X16


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
14. Morning Mist item
14. Morning Mist
$125

Morning Mist (matted)*

11X14


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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16. White Majesty item
16. White Majesty
$100

White Majesty*

Print

19X13


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
17. Summer's Farewell item
17. Summer's Farewell
$200

Summer's Farewell*

16X20


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
18. Setting Moon item
18. Setting Moon
$150

Setting Moon*

16X20


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st , or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
19. Dandelion item
19. Dandelion
$40

Dandelion*

16X20


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st , or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

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20. Metamorphosis item
20. Metamorphosis
$350

Metamorphosis*

Framed and Matted Print

14.5" X 33"


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
21. Tatting Cross item
21. Tatting Cross
$90

Tatting Cross*

16X16


*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.


NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"

0
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