Expressions Art Show: A Showcase of Survivor's Voice and Art

Man Cave Acrylic Pour *

14" x 11"





*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.





NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"