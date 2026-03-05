Expressions Art Show: A Showcase of Survivor's Voice and Art

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Man Cave Acrylic Pour *
14" x 11"
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Mind Blown Acrylic Pour *
16" x 12"
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Feminist Acrylic Pour*
16X12
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Deep Sea Coral Acrylic Pour*
16x12
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Grandma’s Doily Vinyl Dot Mandala*
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Rainbow Pinwheel CD Dot Mandala*
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Pink Snowflake CD Dot Mandala*
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Green Snowflake CD Dot Mandala*
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Midnight Glass*
9"
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Uxmal Mayan Print*
12X8
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Chaac Masks Print*
12X8
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Amoeba Acrylic Pour*
12X9
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Spring Tulips* (matted)
Mixed Media
12X16
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Morning Mist (matted)*
11X14
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
White Majesty*
19X13
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Summer's Farewell*
16X20
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Setting Moon*
16X20
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st , or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Dandelion*
16X20
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st , or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Metamorphosis*
Framed and Matted Print
14.5" X 33"
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
Tatting Cross*
16X16
*This is available for pick up by arrangement from CoA volunteers at the Center for the Arts Evergreen on May 1st, or by special arrangement at a later date.
NOTE: Zeffy charges us no fees, but does ask for an OPTIONAL donation to THEMSELVES at checkout. The donation does NOT go to Circle of Advocacy and has NO affect on our operations. You have the ability to choose a custom amount and enter "$0"
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!