Expressions Uncorked 2026

Become the title sponsor of "Expressions Uncorked" and enjoy exclusive naming rights for the event. This premier sponsorship tier includes a VIP table for 10, prominent logo placement on all event materials, and a special mention during the event. As a top supporter, you'll receive a full-page ad in all event programs for both The Juline Foundation for Children and the Modesto Artist Movement throughout the 2025-2026 season. You'll also receive complimentary tickets to upcoming performances, such as MAM's Beat Battle and JFC's Nutcracker Sweet. Your sponsorship will be highlighted across social media platforms, showcasing your brand to a broad audience. Additionally, you'll receive personalized thank-you items from the artists and performers, making this an unforgettable way to support the arts in your community.