Expressions Uncorked 2026

About this event
Enjoy an inspiring night of wine, art, and entertainment with a single ticket to "Expressions Uncorked." Your ticket includes access to all event activities, gourmet food, wine tasting, and performances. Celebrate the arts with us and support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable evening!
Elevate your evening with our $2,500 Signature Sponsorship, which reserves a full table for 10 at this exclusive event. As a Signature Sponsor, you'll enjoy prime seating for you and your guests, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Your sponsorship includes recognition in all event promotions and materials, as well as dedicated social media shout-outs highlighting your generous support.At your table, indulge in an extra selection of premium wine to complement the gourmet dining experience. Your contribution to the arts will be celebrated, and you'll leave with lasting memories as a vital part of this incredible night.
Become the title sponsor of "Expressions Uncorked" and enjoy exclusive naming rights for the event. This premier sponsorship tier includes a VIP table for 10, prominent logo placement on all event materials, and a special mention during the event. As a top supporter, you'll receive a full-page ad in all event programs for both The Juline Foundation for Children and the Modesto Artist Movement throughout the 2025-2026 season. You'll also receive complimentary tickets to upcoming performances, such as MAM's Beat Battle and JFC's Nutcracker Sweet. Your sponsorship will be highlighted across social media platforms, showcasing your brand to a broad audience. Additionally, you'll receive personalized thank-you items from the artists and performers, making this an unforgettable way to support the arts in your community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!