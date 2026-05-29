EXTENDED 988 Voices in Color Silent Auction

About this event
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It's a family hug because they all love each other. Hugs make people calm.
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My butterfly spreads kindness to give people hope. When you have a problem you can talk to a teacher or your mom or dad for connection.
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If you need help call 988. Keep trying and don't give up.
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I want everyone to have peace and kindness. My poster represents how we don't have to be alone or sad.
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To remember that there is always kindness, hope, peace, and happiness in the world.
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I chose to draw this because it has positive thinking on it. She's calling because she's sad, but 988 is helping her.
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Rainbows, hearts, and smileys make me happy when I'm sad.
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When things seem unclear there is always HOPE
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I drew a butterfly because it brings out hope in me.
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Call 988 when you're feeling stressed.
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You don't have to be alone. People are with you. There is hope.
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I want them to know about 988. It is beautiful.
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If you are alone and thinking bad thoughts, you can call 988 for help.
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Before 988 it is sad and after 988 it is happy and you feel good about yourself.
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This means that when you call 988, 988 will heal you and so you can be in happy land and to be happy.
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There is hope when you call 988. You don't need to fear it anymore.
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The axolotl is one of the people that help you when you're sad. The rainbow is all the people calling in.
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I want everyone to be kind and call 988
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When you feel like life is gray anybody that you trust can help you.
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All the beautiful colors reminds people why they are here
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