Hosted by

Personal Assistance Telephone Help Inc

About this event

EXTENDED 988 Voices in Color Silent Auction

Jayvien S item
Jayvien S
$10

Starting bid

It's a family hug because they all love each other. Hugs make people calm. 

Margot V item
Margot V
$10

Starting bid

My butterfly spreads kindness to give people hope. When you have a problem you can talk to a teacher or your mom or dad for connection. 

Savanna B item
Savanna B
$10

Starting bid

If you need help call 988. Keep trying and don't give up. 

Charlotte C item
Charlotte C
$10

Starting bid

I want everyone to have peace and kindness. My poster represents how we don't have to be alone or sad. 

Peighton S item
Peighton S
$10

Starting bid

To remember that there is always kindness, hope, peace, and happiness in the world. 

Laurel G item
Laurel G
$10

Starting bid

I chose to draw this because it has positive thinking on it. She's calling because she's sad, but 988 is helping her. 

Amelia H item
Amelia H
$10

Starting bid

Rainbows, hearts, and smileys make me happy when I'm sad. 

HOPE item
HOPE
$10

Starting bid

When things seem unclear there is always HOPE

Sydney S item
Sydney S
$10

Starting bid

I drew a butterfly because it brings out hope in me. 

Pheonix D item
Pheonix D
$10

Starting bid

Call 988 when you're feeling stressed. 

Lucas C item
Lucas C
$10

Starting bid

You don't have to be alone. People are with you. There is hope. 

Vinson U item
Vinson U
$10

Starting bid

I want them to know about 988. It is beautiful. 

Bethany C item
Bethany C
$10

Starting bid

If you are alone and thinking bad thoughts, you can call 988 for help. 

Cora S item
Cora S
$10

Starting bid

Before 988 it is sad and after 988 it is happy and you feel good about yourself. 

Lorenzo H item
Lorenzo H
$10

Starting bid

This means that when you call 988, 988 will heal you and so you can be in happy land and to be happy. 

Paige B item
Paige B
$10

Starting bid

There is hope when you call 988. You don't need to fear it anymore. 

Carter L item
Carter L
$10

Starting bid

The axolotl is one of the people that help you when you're sad. The rainbow is all the people calling in. 

Lynsie M item
Lynsie M
$10

Starting bid

I want everyone to be kind and call 988

Iris H item
Iris H
$10

Starting bid

When you feel like life is gray anybody that you trust can help you. 

Sloan S item
Sloan S
$10

Starting bid

All the beautiful colors reminds people why they are here

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