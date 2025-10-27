Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

*Extended* A Night of Dreams: Unidos for Education - Silent Auction

Comprehensive Psychoeducational Evaluation
$500

Starting bid

Comprehensive Psychoeducational Evaluation by Dr. Laura Luna — a bilingual school psychologist with over 20 years of experience. This package provides valuable insight into a student’s learning strengths and challenges — a true gift for families who want to help their child thrive.
https://www.lauramluna.com/

Two-hour college counseling session
$160

Starting bid

A two-hour college counseling session with Vicky Rivera — a bilingual professional and former Ivy League admissions officer. She’ll help guide your student through college selection, essays, and scholarship opportunities — the perfect jumpstart to the college process!

Night Shade Noodle gift card
$150

Starting bid

14 course tasting experience for two (excludes liquor, reservations are required, limitation to dietary restrictions)
https://nightshadenoodlebar.com/

