Extended Auction - Limited Time Only!

Valued at $2500, Roy Belzer's fitness retreats are focused on helping you heal your relationship with your body and food while traveling the world!

Retreats include accommodations, meals in home, seminars, excursions, workouts for all levels, and more! Airfare is not included.





The winning bidder can choose one of three 2026 retreats: Denver, CO (April 20-26), Portland, OR (May 4-8), or Philadelphia, PA (May 15-22).









Roy Belzer is a certified personal trainer and content creator speaking on body inclusivity in both the fitness world and queer spaces. He’s been featured in Men’s Health Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, and several other publications. Primarily focused on improving the overall quality of life for his clients while nurturing a community of individuals that consistently support one another on their individual goals and group triumphs. Roy uses his online platform to promote self love and to teach people in all sizes that you can be fit and healthy in the body you’re in.