Extended Auction - Limited Time Only!

This adorable pen set from Breezy Beads features three Halloween-themed pens. Each pen normally sells for $5.00, making this a $15.00 value.
Valued at $2500, Roy Belzer's fitness retreats are focused on helping you heal your relationship with your body and food while traveling the world!
Retreats include accommodations, meals in home, seminars, excursions, workouts for all levels, and more! Airfare is not included.
The winning bidder can choose one of three 2026 retreats: Denver, CO (April 20-26), Portland, OR (May 4-8), or Philadelphia, PA (May 15-22).
Roy Belzer is a certified personal trainer and content creator speaking on body inclusivity in both the fitness world and queer spaces. He’s been featured in Men’s Health Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, and several other publications. Primarily focused on improving the overall quality of life for his clients while nurturing a community of individuals that consistently support one another on their individual goals and group triumphs. Roy uses his online platform to promote self love and to teach people in all sizes that you can be fit and healthy in the body you’re in.
Cyrena Arnold is Director of Product Marketing at Atmospheric G2 and a lifelong meteorologist. Her career spans NASA aviation safety initiatives, remote Alaskan fieldwork, Mount Washington, broadcast meteorology, and executive roles in weather analytics. Featured by Good Morning America, USA Today, and Wired, she is also an author, storm chaser, award-winning leader, and TEDx speaker.
Valued at $500, this exclusive 30-min Q&A is a great time to ask questions you've always wanted answered, get a personalized forecast, or understand what the long term forecast is for this winter. This will be a virtual Q&A session for up to 10 people via Zoom, Google Hangout, or other similar program. The winning bidder will contact Cyrena to schedule; must be used by November 15, 2026.
