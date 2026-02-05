EXTENDED** PAR FORE PURPOSE SILENT AUCTION

Hosted by
This "Masters-Piece" commemorates the very first tournament played back in 1936. It is professionally framed.
Ultimate Beach Getaway
Choose Hawaii, Spain, Mexico or Bali
7 Nights, 4 Guests
This is a golden opportunity to explore some of the world's most stunning destinations—Hawaii, Costa del Sol, Mexico, or Bali. Perfect for families, friends, or a romantic escape, this package offers a blend of luxury, adventure, and relaxation that will create unforgettable memories. Enjoy 7 nights in paradise, accommodating up to four guests. Whether you’re seeking sun-drenched beaches, cultural treasures, or breathtaking natural beauty, this is your chance to indulge in the ultimate beach getaway.
Kahana Villa Resort - Maui, Hawaii
Discover the timeless allure of Hawaii, a volcanic archipelago where each island offers a distinct and breathtaking paradise. From the lush, dramatic cliffs of Kauai and the iconic beaches of Maui to the bustling energy of Oahu and the fiery landscapes of the Big Island, a world of adventure awaits. Immerse yourself in a rich culture and natural beauty, where every sunset over the Pacific is a promise of a new and unforgettable day in this truly exotic destination.
Club Marbella by Crown Resorts - Costa del Sol, Spain
The Costa del Sol, or "Coast of the Sun," is a vibrant Spanish paradise where the azure waters of the Mediterranean meet a coastline dotted with golden beaches and charming whitewashed villages. Beyond the sun-drenched shores, a rich blend of Andalusian culture, historical sites, and world-class cuisine awaits. With its perfect year-round climate and lively atmosphere, this region offers an unforgettable exotic escape that seamlessly blends relaxation and adventure.
Hotel Emporio Cancun - Cancun, Mexico
Cancun is a world-renowned destination where a vibrant culture and lively atmosphere meet the breathtaking natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea. Its shores boast powdery white sand and stunningly clear, turquoise waters that invite you to swim, snorkel, and relax in paradise. With ancient Mayan ruins nearby and a legendary nightlife, Cancun offers an exotic blend of ancient history and modern excitement.
Bayshore Villas - Bali, Indonesia
Bali is a mesmerizing island paradise where mystical temples and ancient rituals coexist with stunning natural landscapes. The island's breathtaking beauty is found everywhere, from emerald rice terraces cascading down volcanic hillsides to pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters perfect for surfing or snorkeling. Here, you'll discover a world of rich artistic traditions, warm hospitality, and serene spirituality that makes for a truly exotic and unforgettable journey.
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to indulge in elegance, adventure, and relaxation. Secure your escape today and embark on the journey of a lifetime!
Accommodations in Hawaii, Costa del Sol, Mexico, or Bali will be selected at the time of booking, ensuring the best possible experience tailored to your preferences we collaborate with a variety of esteemed properties, guaranteeing your ability to travel on your preferred dates without the hassle of pre-set blackout dates. This approach not only optimizes your travel plans but also offers the flexibility to choose the perfect location for your dream getaway.
Dallas Cowboys Ring Set
These Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl rings look exactly like the authentic rings awarded to the Super Bowl Champions (without the diamonds). There are five rings; one for every World Championship. The set of five rings are encased in a wooden box.
Southern Sunshine
A World of Sun, Sand, and Endless Fun!
7 Nights, Up to 4 Guests
Escape to the warmth and charm of the south for seven nights with our "Southern Sunshine" package, offering your choice of three sun-soaked destinations. Whether you're dreaming of the vibrant beaches of Mexico, the enchanting magic of Orlando's theme parks, or the tranquil beauty of the Bahamas, this vacation promises unforgettable memories and endless adventure for up to four guests.
Experience the Culture of Mexico
Visit Sunny Orlando, Florida
Walk the White Sand Beaches of Freeport, Bahamas
With three years to plan your trip, this package offers unparalleled flexibility and a lifetime of unforgettable adventures. Whether it's exploring ancient ruins, indulging in thrilling theme parks, or relaxing on pristine beaches, this experience promises memories that will last a lifetime. Embrace the opportunity to create the perfect getaway, filled with adventure, relaxation, and the sunniest of skies!
Accommodations in Mexico, Orlando, or Freeport will be selected at the time of booking, ensuring the best possible experience tailored to your preferences. Charity Getaways collaborates with a variety of esteemed properties, guaranteeing your ability to travel on your preferred dates without the hassle of pre-set blackout dates. This approach not only optimizes your travel plans but also offers the flexibility to choose the perfect location for your dream getaway. CG2026
Palm Springs
Your Desert Oasis Awaits!
7 Nights for Up To Four Guests
Discover the ultimate desert escape with our Palm Springs getaway, where relaxation meets sophistication in one of California’s most iconic destinations. Known as the traditional playground of the rich and famous, Palm Springs offers everything you need for a rejuvenating retreat—luxurious hot springs, world-class golf courses, and indulgent spas, all set against the stunning backdrop of sun-soaked desert landscapes. Whether you’re seeking tranquility or adventure, this seven-night stay for up to four guests invites you to bask in the glamor and natural beauty of this desert oasis.
Featured Resort: Indian Palms Intervals
Nearby Attractions
This is your gateway to experiencing the timeless allure of Palm Springs, a city where luxury and leisure intertwine. From exploring the breathtaking Joshua Tree National Park to teeing off on renowned golf courses, every moment in Palm Springs is an opportunity to create lasting memories.
Accommodations in Palm Springs will be selected at the time of booking, ensuring the best possible experience tailored to your preferences. Charity Getaways collaborates with a variety of esteemed properties, guaranteeing your ability to travel on your preferred dates without the hassle of pre-set blackout dates. This approach not only optimizes your travel plans but also offers the flexibility to choose the perfect location for your dream getaway.
Jack Nicklaus framed Masters collage. Item is professionally framed. The
Golden Bear, is an American
retired professional golfer. He is widely considered to be one of the
greatest golfers of all time. He won 117 professional tournaments in his
career. Over a quarter-century, he won a record 18 major
championships, three more
than second-placed Tiger Woods. Nicklaus focused on the major championships—Masters Tournament (he won six times), U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship—and played a selective schedule of regular PGA Tour events. He competed in 164 major tournaments, more than any
other player, and finished with 73 PGA Tour victories, third behind Sam Snead (82) and Woods (82).
Majestic Colorado, 7 Nights, 4 Guests
Choose Beaver Creek, Winter Park, Breckenridge or Vail
Winter Wonderland of Fun
Summer Family Getaway
Featured Resorts
Terms & Conditions
*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the 3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.
This helmet has been signed by Earl Campbell. He played for the Texas Longhorns and won the Heisman Trophy. Helmet is a full-size helmet.
Orlando, Florida, 7 Nights, 4 Guests
Family Fun in the Theme Park Capital of the World
Featured Resorts:
Theme Park Capital of the World
Terms & Conditions
*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the 3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.
Freeport, Bahamas
Your Island Escape Awaits!
7 Nights, Up to 4 Guests
Immerse yourself in the idyllic charm of Freeport, Bahamas, where azure waters and endless sunshine set the stage for a perfect tropical retreat. Imagine yourself basking in the golden sunshine and gentle ocean breeze as you unwind for seven blissful nights with accommodations for up to four guests. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, this idyllic escape offers something for everyone. Dive into crystal-clear waters, bask by the pool, or explore the stunning natural beauty of the Bahamas. With up to three years to travel, your ultimate island adventure is just moments away!
Featured Resort: The Marlin at Taino Beach
Nearby Attractions:
This is more than just a vacation—it's an invitation to dive into the heart of island life and savor every moment of your tropical retreat. Whether you’re kayaking through crystal-clear waters, exploring stunning natural parks, or simply lounging by the pool with a refreshing drink in hand, Freeport promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on this chance to discover paradise and make cherished memories in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. Secure your dream island escape today and let the magic of the Bahamas transform your next adventure!
Accommodations in Freeport, Bahamas will be selected at the time of booking, ensuring the best possible experience tailored to your preferences. We collaborate with a variety of esteemed properties, guaranteeing your ability to travel on your preferred dates without the hassle of pre-set blackout dates. This approach not only optimizes your travel plans but also offers the flexibility to choose the perfect location for your dream getaway. CG2026
This item has been signed by Country Western musician Trisha Yearwood. Item is professionally framed.
Lake Tahoe Resort Area
7 Nights for up to Four Guests
Escape to the stunning beauty of Lake Tahoe, where endless outdoor adventures await! Whether you're seeking summer fun or winter excitement, this 7-night stay for up to 4 guests is the perfect way to reconnect with family or friends while exploring the best of the Sierra Nevada. With 3 years to redeem, you can choose the ideal season for your unforgettable trip!
Summer Getaway Fun
Enjoy the great outdoors during Tahoe’s sun-soaked summer months. Take to the water for exciting activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or discover the area’s stunning natural landscapes through hiking and waterfall hopping. Dive into history with a visit to the Vikingsholm Castle, a hidden gem nestled in the forest. There's something for everyone to enjoy under the clear Tahoe skies!
Winter Wonderland Adventure
When the snow blankets the mountains, Lake Tahoe transforms into a winter playground. Ski enthusiasts will love Heavenly Ski Resort, where you can ski across the California-Nevada border. For more adventure, try snowshoeing by moonlight, or tackle the untouched powder with some backcountry skiing at Kirkwood. Complete the magical experience with a visit to the Olympic Museum at High Camp or take a spin on the ice rink at Northstar Village.
Featured Accommodation: Tahoe Beach & Ski Club
The Tahoe Beach & Ski Club is ideally located near the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Enjoy the resort’s year-round heated pool, outdoor spas, and convenient access to local shops, dining, and the beautiful lakefront. Whether you're unwinding after a day of adventure or exploring the vibrant town, this resort provides everything you need for a memorable stay.
This is the perfect trip to gather your family or closest friends for an unforgettable getaway to one of the most beautiful destinations in the U.S. Bid now for your chance to explore the magic of Lake Tahoe, where year-round adventure and relaxation await!
Accommodations in Lake Tahoe will be selected at the time of booking, ensuring the best possible experience tailored to your preferences. We collaborate with a variety of esteemed properties, guaranteeing your ability to travel on your preferred dates without the hassle of pre-set blackout dates. This approach not only optimizes your travel plans but also offers the flexibility to choose the perfect location for your dream getaway.
Gems of Europe, 7 Nights, 6 Guests
Visit the stunning beauty of Ireland, Tuscany, or Costa del Sol!
Castlemartyr - Ireland
Borgo di Colleoli - Tuscany
Dona Lola - Costa del Sol
Terms & Conditions
The Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.
*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the 3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.
This Men's gold watch features the number dial on the face. Watch is made by watchmaker Invicta.
KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL EXPERIENCE FOR TWO
Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky for Three Days & Two Nights at The Omni Louisville Hotel for Two, Including a Private Distillery Tour in a Chauffered Luxury Sedan (Land Only)
The Omni Louisville Hotel is within walking distance of top downtown attractions such as the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Mohammed Ali Center. The hotel is just a short ride away from the Kentucky Derby museum and Churchill Downs. The highlight of the trip is a personalized eight hour tour of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in a chaufffered luxury sedan.
Whether you are first time Bourbon tasters or veteran Bourbon drinkers, you’ll enjoy an enlightening fun-filled day in the beautiful countryside of Kentucky. The informative Bourbon Trail Tour will be customized based on your individual Bourbon preferences. You will visit Distilleries such as Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey. And you will enjoy lunch in the world famous Bluegrass countryside outside of Louisville.
Your getaway for two includes:
• 3 days/2 nights accommodations at The Omni Louisville Hotel in a king or queen-bedded room
• All room-related taxes
• Private 8-hour Distillery tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Blackout dates are: Derby Week, Bourbon Festival, and Louder Than Life Music Festival. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
FISHING FOR SIX
A Four-Hour Off Shore or In Shore Fishing Experience for Six Anywhere in the United States (Land Only)
Ever wonder what it would be like to bag a mammoth marlin or tuna? This first class fishing experience allows you to do just that. You can troll for tuna, marlin, wahoo, shark and mahi mahi all while being provided the services of an all-star captain and crew on your own private chartered fishing boat.
Your trip for six people includes:
• Exclusive private use of an off-shore or in-shore fishing vessel and crew for six people for four hours anywhere in the U.S.A.
• An experienced, professional captain to direct your excursion
• All required ice, equipment, fishing tackle and gear for a maximum of six fishermen
• Catch cleaning/bagging services
• All fishing related taxes
• Free concierge reservation service
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. A 90 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
This is a boxing glove signed by Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike" signed the glove in thick sharpie ink which really makes the autograph stand out. He is the youngest Heavyweight Champion in history. The glove comes with a case for display. Glove comes with display case.
THE MASTERS AT LEGENDARY AGUSTA, GEORGIA
Two Badges to Any One Day of the 2027 or 2028 Masters Golf Tournament (April) (Land Only)
The Masters is played each April at lush Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters is a special event and stands apart from other golf tournaments because it receives interest from even the most casual golf fans.
It is one of the most respected championships in all of professional sports and it seems that all eyes are on Augusta when the players hit the first tee. Don't miss your chance to see some of the world's top golf professionals take the course at the Masters!
Your 2027 or 2028 Masters Experience includes:
• 2 badges to attend any one day of the 2027 or 2028 Masters Golf Tournament (*Please let us know what day you want to attend the Masters within 14 days after the event takes place.
The specific day the badge will be provided is determined by request in the order the request is received and is based solely on availability at time the request is made.)
Hotel and Lodging available upon request.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel packages are non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Reservations must be made at least 60 days in advance of travel. Package originates from the Contiguous US.
Zach Johnson has signed this Masters golf photo. He won the 2007 Masters tournament. Item is professionally framed.
In home Chef experience for Two.
This photo has been signed by Mr. Gary Player. He won the Masters golf tournament three times: 1961, 1974 & 1978. Item is professionally framed.
St. Andrews, Scotland
The Home of Golf
Challenge Yourself on the Torrance and Kittocks Courses in St. Andrews, Scotland (Europe) for Six Days & Five Nights at the Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland for Two, Including a $900 Fairmont Gift Card for Golf (Land Only)
Set on a 520 acre estate with a unique coastal setting, Fairmont St. Andrews encapsulates luxury, elegance and truly breath-taking surroundings in the 'Home of Golf'. This is a truly unique and special venue that makes your visit one to remember with its peaceful setting and stunning cliff top views of St. Andrews and the North Sea. Known as one of the top golf resorts, St. Andrews Bay's two world-class courses, Torrance and Kittocks, offer 36 magnificent holes that run along the coast.
Fairmont St. Andrews is synonymous with luxury and outstanding service. The resort has a plethora of facilities, including diverse yet luxurious eating facilities boasting the finest Scottish fare, seafood and authentic recipes, all served alongside stunning views over the medieval town of St. Andrews. The indulgent Fairmont Spa comprises a fully equipped gymnasium, a 16 metre indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and locally themed treatments using the finest Ishga Skin Care products. Fairmont St. Andrews was voted "Hotel Team of the Year” by Scottish Hospitality Awards & “Best Hotel (Over 50 Rooms)" by Scottish Golf tourism awards in 2018.
Perched atop cliffs that are situated above town, Fairmont St. Andrews offers two stunning traditional links golf courses, the Kittocks and Torrance, which wind their way around 520 stunning acres of utterly breathtaking scenery. The long and challenging Kittocks Course, formerly known as the Devlin, requires nerves of steel with its dramatic design and many holes running alongside the coastline. The Torrance Course was once flat farmland before it was expertly transformed into a design of strategically-placed classic Scottish bunkers and holes placed near rocky cliffs.
Your trip for two includes:
• 6 days/5 nights accommodations at the Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland
• All room-related taxes (including VAT)
• (1) $900 Fairmont gift card toward golf on Torrance or Kittocks
• Complimentary shuttle service on the hour
• Complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Blackout dates: July 4-10, Aug 8-12, Oct 15-19. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue. Complimentary amenities are subject to availability.
This item is signed by golfer Phil Mickelson. He won the Masters tournament three times: 2004, 2006 & 2010. Item is professionally framed.
A NASCAR Driving Experience for One Person
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar, suited up and speeding along at speeds of up to 150 mph. What a thrill being behind the wheel of REAL NASCAR racecars that have all been raced in competition.
You start the day being suited up. Then a 45 minute classroom session. Finally the experience of a lifetime, 8 minutes of putting the pedal to the metal and seeing if you have what it takes to be a NASCAR driver!
There is no lead car to follow and no instructor riding with you. Using an in-car radio, the instructor guides you out onto the track. They'll work with you and the other students on accelerating, braking, passing, and finding your fastest line. With your loved ones on the sidelines watching, experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of a heart-pumping, white-knuckle race car drive. You focus on the track ahead while the roar of the engine drowns out every other thought. When the checkered flag waves, it's back into the pits and out of your safety gear. The best thing you'll take with you is the memory of your once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
Your NASCAR Driving Experience includes:
• One NASCAR driving experience for one person for 8 minutes around a Super Speedway
• Instructions from a professional driver and professional suiting including a Helmet (with one way radio communication) and a HANS Device
• DUAL camera In-Car Video recorded on a SD Card
• If NASCAR driving experience is not available or is not offered in your city, and travel is required, please inquire about air and hotel at 866-607-2616
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/Gift Cards are not replaceable if lost, stolen, destroyed or expired. All drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. Since the race cars don't have doors, all drivers must have the ability to climb through a 15" high by 28" wide window that sits 35" from the ground. Drivers must be at least 5 feet tall. Maximum height is 6 feet 4 inches. Waist and chest can be no bigger than 52". No racing experience is required.
All of the vehicles are standard transmission, if you need help operating a standard vehicle the pit crews will help you leave the pit area and get you up to speed quickly. Driving dates vary by location. Dates are subject to change and new dates may be added. In the event of inclement weather or situations out of the racing experience's control, a gift card will be issued or you may be rescheduled. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid through 12/31/2026.
This piece is signed by Masters Champion Mark O'Meara. Item is professionally framed.
TEXAS WINE COUNTRY
Johnson City, Texas
Johnson City, Texas for Three Days & Two Nights for Up to Four People, Including a Private Winery Tour of the Texas Hill Country in a Chauffeured Luxury Van (Land Only)
Your accommodations couldn’t be better. You will enjoy a two night stay for four people, in a brand new Baby Barndomininium with two king size bedrooms, kitchen, bath and a tasting room patio to “wine down” in the evenings. Located at the start of the 290 Wine Road and boasting amazing views this will tryly be an expereince of a lifetime!
Guests will savor the fruits of the Texas Hill wine country on a personalized seven hour tour in a chauffeured luxury van. Whether you are first-time visitors or veteran wine tasters, you'll enjoy an enlightening, fun-filled day in this picturesque region. The informative winery tour will be customized based on your individual wine preferences. Connoisseurs will stroll through magnificent gardens and taste wines recognized as being among the best Texas has to offer. During your day filled wine tastings you will also stop for an enjoyable lunch.
Your trip for four includes:
• 3 days/2 nights accommodations for 2 couples or a family at one of our Barndomininiums
• All Barndomininium-related taxes
• Private 7-hour wine tour in a chauffeured luxury van
• (1) lunch during your wine tour
• Free concierge reservation service
Terms and Conditions: Travel packagesis non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. A 60 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue.
Texas Golf legend Tom Kite has signed this piece. He won the 1972 NCAA Golf Championship along with fellow Texas Longhorn Ben Crenshaw. Item is professionally framed.
ELEVATED ALL INCLUSIVE FOR TWO
Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
World of Hyatt Resorts Designed for You in Either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for Five Days & Four Nights for Two in a Studio Room (Land Only)
The breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture and essence of Mexico beckon you to visit and unwind, from the pristine Pacific coastline to the laid back vibes of Tulum; whether you dive into stunning waters or explore Mexican culture on dry land, you'll be with your loved one amid the natural wonders, scenic ancient ruins, soaring cliffs, charming society, inspired art, superb food, tangy tequila, and parties along the playas in Mexico!
Just a few hours south of Miami is the Dominican Republic, the second largest Caribbean country, known for its hospitality and diversity; this lush tropical island paradise boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, 250 miles of the world's top beaches, pulsing merengue music, and ancient relics! Regardless of the destination you choose, you'll stay at a World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resort, each one designed for you in one of nearly a dozen cherished destinations.
From first moments to lasting celebrations, experience a picture-perfect getaway for you and your significant other at a Dreams Resort and Spa. Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort and Spa offers all-inclusive resort getaway, endless activities and eleven restaurants. Dreams Jade Resort and Spa invites you to enjoy the views of the main garden, feel the gentle breeze under the ocean view terrace or take in a show at the newly enhanced theatre, and Dreams® Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa is located on a blissful stretch of beach and is bursting with adventure. Amid the beauty of Playa Macao in Punta Cana, Dreams Macao Beach is the place to enjoy the serenity of the clear blue ocean waters, or seek adventure with a variety of island activities. Set on the palm-fringed Uvero Alto beach between the rainforest and the ocean, Dreams Onyx is a luxury beachfront retreat.
Sunscape® Resorts & Spas take high-energy fun to the next level in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations! There's something for all personalities and preferences at Sunscape Sabor Cozumel, located on an island just off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, and at Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, including unique programs such as seasonal turtle release and whale watching. Sunscape Coco Punta Cana is set on a stunning expanse of white sand beach, in the heart of Cabeza de Toro's hotel zone.
Now Resorts & Spas will delight guests and inspire memorable moments with an array of activities and amenities. Enjoy private beaches, gourmet cuisine, adventures on land and sea, live entertainment and so much more. Now Emerald Resort and Spa in Cancun puts you right on the white sand and turquoise sea, and emphasizes relaxation and fun!
Breathless Resorts blend social sophistication with prime relaxation to create a unique, vibrant experience for adults. Get lost in an awe-inspiring adults-only paradise, where unexpected moments of delight meet ultimate relaxation, such as at Breathless Punta Cana, where the dazzling northeast coast of the Dominican Republic sets the scene for the ultimate tropical escape for adults.
Escape into adults-only luxury at a Secrets Resort, where you can indulge in a romantic getaway, mesmerizing ocean views, gourmet room service or walks on the beach at sunset. As a part of the World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection, it’s the experience of spending time alone together and being enveloped by luxury, concierge services and pure indulgences.
Tucked away on the secluded coastline of Conejos Bay, surrounded by golden sand, extraordinary rock formations, spectacular views and sapphire waters, Secrets Huatulco is a fabulous AAA Four Diamond resort that offers adults an escape to serenity and romance. Secrets Aura Cozumel is an island oasis and the idyllic place to reconnect with lavish suites, flawless dining and limitless drinks, and endless activities day or night. Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta offers Unlimited-Luxury® privileges, including pool and beach wait service, daily activities and live entertainment, remarkable ocean views and refined amenities.
Your couple trip for two includes:
• 5 days and 4 nights in a studio room at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa, Hyatt Ziva Riviera, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya or Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Cancun (Complete hotel list available upon request)
• All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
• Non-motorized activities
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Package for couples only. No more than two couples are permitted to travel together. Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Travelers must be residents of either the United States or Canada. Passport required for travel outside the U.S. Participating properties are subject to change. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. Holiday travel dates may be available at an additional cost, but availability is not guaranteed. Blackout dates: Dec 19- Jan 4. Any upgrades, additional nights, or adding additional guests must be booked directly with the resort after the original package booking is completed. A minimum 60 day advance reservation is required.
CANCELLATION POLICY: Cancelation more than 16 days prior to arrival is subject to rebooking with full credit. Cancelation less than 16 days prior to arrival is subject to a 2- night penalty.
Participating All-Inclusive Resorts
CABO SAN LUCAS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa (Adults-Only)
Dreams Flora Resort & Spa
CANCUN Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana
Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa Punta Cana
Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana
Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Sunscape Coco Punta Cana
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Now Emerald Cancun
COZUMEL
Secrets Aura Cozumel (Adults-Only)
Sunscape Sabor Cozumel Resort & Spa
HUATULCO
Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa
Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa (Adults-Only)
IXTAPA
Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa
PUERTO VALLARTA
Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa
Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta (Adults-Only)
Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
RIVIERA MAYA
Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya
Dreams Jade Resort & Spa
Dreams Natura Resort & Spa
Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa
Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa
Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya (Adults-Only)
*Participating Properties Are Subject To Change.
This item is signed by golfer Ben Crenshaw. He won the Masters golf tournament twice: 1984 & 1995. Item is professionally framed.
Escape to the Everson Cabin nestled in the heart of the Black Hills of South Dakota, where towering pines, granite peaks, and wide-open skies create the perfect mountain retreat. Located just 19 miles from the historic gambling town of Deadwood and a short drive from the iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial, this cozy getaway places you right in the middle of adventure and American history.
Guests can enjoy guided tours through nearby national parks, explore scenic byways across the Black Hills, and take in breathtaking panoramic views while four-wheeling through rugged mountain trails. Whether you’re chasing sunsets, wildlife sightings, or adrenaline on the backroads, the Everson Cabin is your basecamp for unforgettable Black Hills experiences.
Cabin can accommodate up to 16 guests! Guests are responsibile for their own travel. 4-wheelers provided for guests.
