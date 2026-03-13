2026 Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Of New Hanover County's Annual Raffle

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Tour local author Barbara Sullivan's garden, featuring native and adapted non-native plants. Sullivan's garden incorporates established native trees and a variety of pollinator-friendly plants. Barbara's beautiful garden has been featured in the Native Garden Tours, Azalea Fest Garden Tours, and other prestigious highlights.
Tour local author Barbara Sullivan's garden, featuring native and adapted non-native plants. Sullivan's garden incorporates established native trees and a variety of pollinator-friendly plants. Barbara's beautiful garden has been featured in the Native Garden Tours, Azalea Fest Garden Tours, and other prestigious highlights.
Generously donated by Porch Concepts Outdoor Furniture Store. Elevate your summer experience with a $399 value Lovinflame brand luxury tabletop fireplace!
Generously donated by Porch Concepts Outdoor Furniture Store. Elevate your summer experience with a $399 value Lovinflame brand luxury tabletop fireplace!
A delightful mix of herbal plants curated by the Herbs & Vegetables Plant Sale Team.
A delightful mix of herbal plants curated by the Herbs & Vegetables Plant Sale Team.
One gallon Japanese Red Maple seedling from the Japanese Maple Plant Sale Team
One gallon Japanese Red Maple seedling from the Japanese Maple Plant Sale Team
A beautiful variety of Perennials handpicked by the Master Gardener Plant Sale Perennial Team. Contains Visions in Red Astilbe, 3 Sweet Potato Vines, Heuchera, Rosy Gaura, Coreopsis, Regal Princess Pennisetum Grass, and Kudos Red Agastache. $100 Value~
A beautiful variety of Perennials handpicked by the Master Gardener Plant Sale Perennial Team. Contains Visions in Red Astilbe, 3 Sweet Potato Vines, Heuchera, Rosy Gaura, Coreopsis, Regal Princess Pennisetum Grass, and Kudos Red Agastache. $100 Value~
Generously donated by the Shrub team at the Master Gardner annual plant sale, this trio includes a Yaupon Dwarf Holly (evergreen), an Abelia Sun-tastic Radiance (summer blooms) and a Carex Evergold (grassy shrub). $95 Value
Generously donated by the Shrub team at the Master Gardner annual plant sale, this trio includes a Yaupon Dwarf Holly (evergreen), an Abelia Sun-tastic Radiance (summer blooms) and a Carex Evergold (grassy shrub). $95 Value
A special garden obelisk constructed by the Arboretum Plant Sale Carpenter Team! Take home this very special, one of a kind craft for your garden.
A special garden obelisk constructed by the Arboretum Plant Sale Carpenter Team! Take home this very special, one of a kind craft for your garden.
Enjoy unlimited access to the Cameron Art Museum and sculpture gardens for one year. Enjoy all of the perks of museum membership!
Enjoy unlimited access to the Cameron Art Museum and sculpture gardens for one year. Enjoy all of the perks of museum membership!
A one year membership at Happy House Play Place, Wilmington's favorite play cafe! Enjoy unlimited play sessions for your little (ages 0-7), plus discounted craft coffee beverages and retail gifts.
A one year membership at Happy House Play Place, Wilmington's favorite play cafe! Enjoy unlimited play sessions for your little (ages 0-7), plus discounted craft coffee beverages and retail gifts.
Play 18 holes with three of your friends at Wilmington's favorite golf course!
Play 18 holes with three of your friends at Wilmington's favorite golf course!
Generously donated by Master Gardener Volunteer and photographer Margo Sharp, this prize includes (2) 11x14 canvases with a 1" black edge and durable mounting board. The canvases feature our very own Japanese Garden at the NHC Arboretum.
Generously donated by Master Gardener Volunteer and photographer Margo Sharp, this prize includes (2) 11x14 canvases with a 1" black edge and durable mounting board. The canvases feature our very own Japanese Garden at the NHC Arboretum.
A one year membership provides access to the Beau Rivage professional pickleball courts, Olympic sized swimming pool and poolside lounge, exclusive social event invitations, plus all of the perks of membership (discounts, loyalty points, member charging, no minimums).
A one year membership provides access to the Beau Rivage professional pickleball courts, Olympic sized swimming pool and poolside lounge, exclusive social event invitations, plus all of the perks of membership (discounts, loyalty points, member charging, no minimums).
Generously donated by EMGVA President Caroline Withers, this China features a "Golden Classic" leaflet pattern made in Bavaria, Germany
Generously donated by EMGVA President Caroline Withers, this China features a "Golden Classic" leaflet pattern made in Bavaria, Germany
One year Individual membership: Friends of the Arboretum - learn more at https://tinyurl.com/3swn3epy
One year Individual membership: Friends of the Arboretum - learn more at https://tinyurl.com/3swn3epy
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