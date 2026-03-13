Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Of New Hanover County

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Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Of New Hanover County

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2026 Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Of New Hanover County's Annual Raffle

Add a donation for Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association Of New Hanover County

$

Private Garden Tour (One Ticket)
$5

Tour local author Barbara Sullivan's garden, featuring native and adapted non-native plants. Sullivan's garden incorporates established native trees and a variety of pollinator-friendly plants. Barbara's beautiful garden has been featured in the Native Garden Tours, Azalea Fest Garden Tours, and other prestigious highlights.

Private Garden Tour (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Tour local author Barbara Sullivan's garden, featuring native and adapted non-native plants. Sullivan's garden incorporates established native trees and a variety of pollinator-friendly plants. Barbara's beautiful garden has been featured in the Native Garden Tours, Azalea Fest Garden Tours, and other prestigious highlights.

Luxury Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace (One Ticket)
$5

Generously donated by Porch Concepts Outdoor Furniture Store. Elevate your summer experience with a $399 value Lovinflame brand luxury tabletop fireplace!

Luxury Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Generously donated by Porch Concepts Outdoor Furniture Store. Elevate your summer experience with a $399 value Lovinflame brand luxury tabletop fireplace!

Coastal Herb Garden Starter Set (One Ticket)
$5

A delightful mix of herbal plants curated by the Herbs & Vegetables Plant Sale Team.

Coastal Herb Garden Starter Set (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

A delightful mix of herbal plants curated by the Herbs & Vegetables Plant Sale Team.

Japanese Red Maple (One Ticket)
$5

One gallon Japanese Red Maple seedling from the Japanese Maple Plant Sale Team

Japanese Red Maple (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

One gallon Japanese Red Maple seedling from the Japanese Maple Plant Sale Team

Perennial Grab and Go Garden Box (one Ticket)
$5

A beautiful variety of Perennials handpicked by the Master Gardener Plant Sale Perennial Team. Contains Visions in Red Astilbe, 3 Sweet Potato Vines, Heuchera, Rosy Gaura, Coreopsis, Regal Princess Pennisetum Grass, and Kudos Red Agastache. $100 Value~

Perennial Grab and Go Garden Box (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

A beautiful variety of Perennials handpicked by the Master Gardener Plant Sale Perennial Team. Contains Visions in Red Astilbe, 3 Sweet Potato Vines, Heuchera, Rosy Gaura, Coreopsis, Regal Princess Pennisetum Grass, and Kudos Red Agastache. $100 Value~

Shrub Trio (One Ticket)
$5

Generously donated by the Shrub team at the Master Gardner annual plant sale, this trio includes a Yaupon Dwarf Holly (evergreen), an Abelia Sun-tastic Radiance (summer blooms) and a Carex Evergold (grassy shrub). $95 Value

Shrub Trio (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Generously donated by the Shrub team at the Master Gardner annual plant sale, this trio includes a Yaupon Dwarf Holly (evergreen), an Abelia Sun-tastic Radiance (summer blooms) and a Carex Evergold (grassy shrub). $95 Value

Handcrafted Garden Obelisk (One Ticket)
$5

A special garden obelisk constructed by the Arboretum Plant Sale Carpenter Team! Take home this very special, one of a kind craft for your garden.

Handcrafted Garden Obelisk (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

A special garden obelisk constructed by the Arboretum Plant Sale Carpenter Team! Take home this very special, one of a kind craft for your garden.

Cameron Art Museum Membership (One Ticket)
$5

Enjoy unlimited access to the Cameron Art Museum and sculpture gardens for one year. Enjoy all of the perks of museum membership!

Cameron Art Museum Membership (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Enjoy unlimited access to the Cameron Art Museum and sculpture gardens for one year. Enjoy all of the perks of museum membership!

Play Cafe Membership (One Ticket)
$5

A one year membership at Happy House Play Place, Wilmington's favorite play cafe! Enjoy unlimited play sessions for your little (ages 0-7), plus discounted craft coffee beverages and retail gifts.

Play Cafe Membership (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

A one year membership at Happy House Play Place, Wilmington's favorite play cafe! Enjoy unlimited play sessions for your little (ages 0-7), plus discounted craft coffee beverages and retail gifts.

Golf Foursome at Beau Rivage (One Ticket)
$5

Play 18 holes with three of your friends at Wilmington's favorite golf course!

Golf Foursome at Beau Rivage (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Play 18 holes with three of your friends at Wilmington's favorite golf course!

Japanese Garden Photography on Canvas (One Ticket)
$5

Generously donated by Master Gardener Volunteer and photographer Margo Sharp, this prize includes (2) 11x14 canvases with a 1" black edge and durable mounting board. The canvases feature our very own Japanese Garden at the NHC Arboretum.

Japanese Garden Photography on Canvas (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Generously donated by Master Gardener Volunteer and photographer Margo Sharp, this prize includes (2) 11x14 canvases with a 1" black edge and durable mounting board. The canvases feature our very own Japanese Garden at the NHC Arboretum.

Resort Membership at Beau Rivage (One Ticket)
$5

A one year membership provides access to the Beau Rivage professional pickleball courts, Olympic sized swimming pool and poolside lounge, exclusive social event invitations, plus all of the perks of membership (discounts, loyalty points, member charging, no minimums).

Resort Membership at Beau Rivage (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

A one year membership provides access to the Beau Rivage professional pickleball courts, Olympic sized swimming pool and poolside lounge, exclusive social event invitations, plus all of the perks of membership (discounts, loyalty points, member charging, no minimums).

Fine China for 8 (One Ticket)
$5

Generously donated by EMGVA President Caroline Withers, this China features a "Golden Classic" leaflet pattern made in Bavaria, Germany

Fine China for 8 (Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Generously donated by EMGVA President Caroline Withers, this China features a "Golden Classic" leaflet pattern made in Bavaria, Germany

Friends of the Arboretum Individual Membership (One Ticket)
$5

One year Individual membership: Friends of the Arboretum - learn more at https://tinyurl.com/3swn3epy

Friends of the Arboretum Individual Membership(Five Tickets)
$12
This includes 5 tickets

One year Individual membership: Friends of the Arboretum - learn more at https://tinyurl.com/3swn3epy

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