Washington State Psychological Association

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Washington State Psychological Association

External CE Application Purchase

For Profit: 1-5 apps
$300

(For Profit: if this is your 1st-5th application you are submitting to WSPA, please select this item)

For Profit: 6+ apps
$250

(For Profit: if this is your 6th or more application you are submitting to WSPA, please select this item)

Non-Profit: 1-5 apps
$225

(Non-Profit: if this is your 1st-5th application you are submitting to WSPA, please select this item)

Non-Profit: 6+ apps
$175

(Non-Profit: if this is your 6th or more application you are submitting to WSPA, please select this item)

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