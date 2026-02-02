Extra Meat Sticks

If you love pepperoni pizza, there's a good chance you've tried to throw a slice in your backpack for an on-the-go snack (or at least thought about it). Unfortunately, it gets cold and smushed, not to mention the grease stains on your homework. Fear not, for Country Meats solved all of your problems with their Pepperoni meat stick. This favorite stick features the incredible flavors of your favorite fresh-from-the-oven slice of pepperoni pizza, but in a perfectly portable package. You will love throwing them in your backpack, lunch bag, and even back pockets for a satisfying snack wherever you go.