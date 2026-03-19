Extras Games Purchase - 2026

Participate in all the games and to have a chance to win fabulous prizes.
Includes:
1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle)
1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle)
Entry into our Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests
Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games
Entry into a raffle for additional prizes
Giveaway
Participate in all the games and to have a chance to win fabulous prizes.
Includes:
1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle)
1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle)
Entry into our Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests
Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games
Entry into a raffle for additional prizes
Giveaway
Add a donation for 4:12 Foundation
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