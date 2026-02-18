Extreme Giving Easter Fundraiser

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He Is Risen

Easter Shirt









Celebrate the true meaning of Easter with this soft, cheerful design featuring a beautifully detailed cross wrapped in pastel spring colors and a gentle bow. Surrounded by flowers, eggs, and a sweet chick, this shirt blends faith and joy in a way that’s perfect for church, family gatherings, and Easter photos.





More than just a seasonal shirt — every purchase helps support youth programs, scholarships, and families in need through Extreme Giving.





Wear your faith. Share hope. Make a difference.



