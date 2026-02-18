Extreme Giving Easter Fundraiser

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✝️
He Is Risen
Easter Shirt
Celebrate the true meaning of Easter with this soft, cheerful design featuring a beautifully detailed cross wrapped in pastel spring colors and a gentle bow. Surrounded by flowers, eggs, and a sweet chick, this shirt blends faith and joy in a way that’s perfect for church, family gatherings, and Easter photos.
More than just a seasonal shirt — every purchase helps support youth programs, scholarships, and families in need through Extreme Giving.
Wear your faith. Share hope. Make a difference.
XXL - XXXXL
✝️
He Is Risen
Easter Shirt
Celebrate the true meaning of Easter with this soft, cheerful design featuring a beautifully detailed cross wrapped in pastel spring colors and a gentle bow. Surrounded by flowers, eggs, and a sweet chick, this shirt blends faith and joy in a way that’s perfect for church, family gatherings, and Easter photos.
More than just a seasonal shirt — every purchase helps support youth programs, scholarships, and families in need through Extreme Giving.
Wear your faith. Share hope. Make a difference.
💛
God Is Good All the Time
Easter Shirt
Bright, joyful, and full of springtime charm, this design features soft pastel lettering decorated with flowers, bunnies, and Easter eggs for a warm and uplifting message of faith. It’s a cheerful reminder of hope and goodness — perfect for church services, Easter gatherings, and everyday wear.
Every purchase supports Extreme Giving, helping provide youth programs, scholarships, and assistance for families in our community.
Share encouragement. Spread joy. Wear the message.
XXL - XXXXL
💛
God Is Good All the Time
Easter Shirt
Bright, joyful, and full of springtime charm, this design features soft pastel lettering decorated with flowers, bunnies, and Easter eggs for a warm and uplifting message of faith. It’s a cheerful reminder of hope and goodness — perfect for church services, Easter gatherings, and everyday wear.
Every purchase supports Extreme Giving, helping provide youth programs, scholarships, and assistance for families in our community.
Share encouragement. Spread joy. Wear the message.
🌸
Just Be Who God Made You To Be
Easter Shirt
Soft, uplifting, and full of springtime beauty, this design features a delicate floral cross paired with a gentle reminder to embrace who God created you to be. The pastel flowers, butterflies, and hand-lettered message make it perfect for Easter services, family gatherings, and everyday encouragement.
This shirt includes a large back design for a bold statement and a matching pocket-size design on the front for a subtle touch of faith.
Every purchase supports Extreme Giving, helping provide youth programs, scholarships, and assistance for families in our community.
Faith that feels good — and does good.
XXL - XXXXL
🌸
Just Be Who God Made You To Be
Easter Shirt
Soft, uplifting, and full of springtime beauty, this design features a delicate floral cross paired with a gentle reminder to embrace who God created you to be. The pastel flowers, butterflies, and hand-lettered message make it perfect for Easter services, family gatherings, and everyday encouragement.
This shirt includes a large back design for a bold statement and a matching pocket-size design on the front for a subtle touch of faith.
Every purchase supports Extreme Giving, helping provide youth programs, scholarships, and assistance for families in our community.
Faith that feels good — and does good.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!