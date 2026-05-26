The Felix Award Raffle Baskets

About this raffle
Ode to Manhattan
Celebrate the very best of New York City with this thoughtfully curated collection of culture, cuisine, relaxation, and downtown charm. From iconic performances and museum memberships to unforgettable meals, cocktails, flowers, and a luxurious Harlem hotel stay, this basket is the perfect excuse to fall in love with Manhattan all over again. Whether you’re treating yourself to a true city staycation or gifting an unforgettable NYC experience to out-of-town visitors, this bundle captures the energy, creativity, and magic that make Manhattan one of the greatest cities in the world.
Ode to Manhattan
Celebrate the very best of New York City with this thoughtfully curated collection of culture, cuisine, relaxation, and downtown charm. From iconic performances and museum memberships to unforgettable meals, cocktails, flowers, and a luxurious Harlem hotel stay, this basket is the perfect excuse to fall in love with Manhattan all over again. Whether you’re treating yourself to a true city staycation or gifting an unforgettable NYC experience to out-of-town visitors, this bundle captures the energy, creativity, and magic that make Manhattan one of the greatest cities in the world.
The Big Deal - City Lights & Texas Nights
From Brooklyn culture and downtown dining to Pilates, oysters, comedy, gardens, and unforgettable performances, this bundle is packed with some of the best experiences New York City has to offer—plus one very special escape under the Texas stars. Enjoy memberships, classes, VIP tickets, restaurant experiences, and local favorites across the boroughs before heading off for a dreamy two-night stay in Fredericksburg’s charming Hill Country. Perfect for adventurous New Yorkers or visitors looking to experience the city like a local… with a Texas-sized bonus.
The Big Deal - City Lights & Texas Nights
From Brooklyn culture and downtown dining to Pilates, oysters, comedy, gardens, and unforgettable performances, this bundle is packed with some of the best experiences New York City has to offer—plus one very special escape under the Texas stars. Enjoy memberships, classes, VIP tickets, restaurant experiences, and local favorites across the boroughs before heading off for a dreamy two-night stay in Fredericksburg’s charming Hill Country. Perfect for adventurous New Yorkers or visitors looking to experience the city like a local… with a Texas-sized bonus.
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