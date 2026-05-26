The Felix Award Raffle Baskets

Ode to Manhattan





Celebrate the very best of New York City with this thoughtfully curated collection of culture, cuisine, relaxation, and downtown charm. From iconic performances and museum memberships to unforgettable meals, cocktails, flowers, and a luxurious Harlem hotel stay, this basket is the perfect excuse to fall in love with Manhattan all over again. Whether you’re treating yourself to a true city staycation or gifting an unforgettable NYC experience to out-of-town visitors, this bundle captures the energy, creativity, and magic that make Manhattan one of the greatest cities in the world.