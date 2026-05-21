Extreme Kids And Crew Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Neurodiverse by Design
Valued at $150
This hand stitched embroidery piece is a nod to Extreme Kids and Crew and The Felix Award 2026 tagline. The circular setting is says each person is fully human and belongs.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
Shake
Valued at $200
Enjoy this expressive art by Margaret Lee is a self taught artist living in New York. She is influenced by cities and the people who live in them.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
Isn't She Lovely - Michael Angelo Mangino
Valued at $350
Acrylic on paper
Michael Angelo Mangino’s manner of mark making often proceeds first with long lines, which
are then filled in carefully and exploratively with shorter marks bringing into the paintings a
sense of the slow movement of moss or a vine. Or, they are built as roof thatch; they are the
ocean from above, wave going ahead of wave, they are patient, balanced stone walls. They call
to mind topography, maybe because they are painted flat and turned as they are worked with
shapes fitting carefully into others as meadows to Isn, or buildings to avenues. Newer to
his work are connecting marks - fitted to adjoin color fields to one another or to separate them.
Like little fissures or sparks, they open or charge the larger surfaces nearby.
In his text work Mangino deftly forms short poetic sequences atop his familiar abstract painted
structures, myriad narratives and scenes brought to life from succinct means.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
Cereal for Dinner - 16x20 Acrylic, Architectural Coating
Valued at $2,300
“Cereal for Dinner” explores how time and experience shape identity. The title reflects seasons of survival and sacrifice, where something as simple as cereal for dinner symbolizes limitation, perseverance, and humble beginnings. Yet through every past, present, and future experience, growth and self understanding emerge, eventually leading to prosperity and transformation.
The colorful blazer represents the complexity of self expression through emotion, confidence, and evolution, while the stark brown button grounds the piece in memory, origin, and history. Together, they reflect the balance between becoming and staying connected to where you came from.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
African Safari Adventure - Elisa Huberman
Valued at $350
Elisa Huberman (b. 1989) is a Bronx-born artist who lives on City Island with her family. A
prolific artist, she draws, paints, makes sculptural figures and creates elaborate dioramas.
Much of Elisa’s inspiration comes from her fondness of real and mythical animals.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
East River Factories - Derek Buckner
Valued at $1,200
Bio = Brooklyn-based painter Derek Buckner focuses on urban landscapes, documenting the industrial architecture and waterfronts of New York from a ground-level perspective. A graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, his work has been exhibited in galleries across New York and Los Angeles and is held in international collections.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
Huipil and Handbag - Chika Cuy
Valued at $150
Huipil and Handbag - Chika Cuy This set features a handcrafted huipil and matching handbag, created using traditional Mayan weaving techniques on a backstrap loom. Rich in color and symbolism, each piece reflects ancestral patterns and stories passed down through generations. Both functional and artistic, the set embodies cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary design.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
Poetic Solitude - Thomas J. Hagen
Valued at $350
Description
In this 8" x 10" oil painting, award-winning artist Thomas J. Hagen creates a quiet, imaginative landscape. His layered, reconstructed scenes evoke unfinished stories and poetic solitude--painted places that feel untouched and quietly alive.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
Deborah Samia is a Figurative Sculptor from the Bay Area in California. She teaches at Academy of Art University and sculpted a few public monuments in bronze.
“In my more recent work, I aim to authentically portray humanity with all the ‘brokenness’ while bringing a glimmer of hope, restoration, and redemption. Terracotta clay is my preferred material to begin my work- as I aim to celebrate its earthiness, as a symbol of bringing life and beauty out from formless dirt.”
-Deborah Samia
IG: @deborahsamiaartist
Starting bid
AirBnB
Valued at $1,100
3 days/2 nights
No blackout weekends
Perched above a brook in the woods. See the seasons fold and unfold in 50 acres of private forest, waterfalls, & pond. Fall asleep to sounds of the creek below. Wake to a canopy of beams, dappled sunshine, breakfast on a screened porch. Respite, creativity, and play (hike, sledding, 5 minutes from Mohawk Mtn Skiing). Hand built, inspired by Japanese teahouses, featuring tongue & groove construction, shoji screen doors, & tatami mats.
50 acres of private land including waterfalls
Tennis/Basketball Court
Swimming Pond
Shared Property with Main House of Owner
Organic Garden and orchard.
Redemption Details
Winner will receive a voucher/certificate outling the redemption details.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47880647?source_impression_id=p3_1778535724_P3VRXssrUKYklA2i
Starting bid
Vrbo
Valued at $1,000
4 days/3 nights
Welcome to your home away from home in the cozy, authentic Mexican neighborhood of Colonia Paraíso Escondido. A mere 3.4 km from the Avenida (main street) of La Penita de Jaltemba, this small part of Guayabitos Bay is full of life—roosters crowing, dogs barking, kids playing, and quite often there’s music in the air. It’s the real deal, where you will experience the true essence of daily pueblo life. Whether you're here to relax by the pool, play in the waves, choose a favourite taco stand, or soak in the local vibe, there’s always something unique around the corner. Enjoy the charm and warmth of the neighborhood—your adventure starts here.
Redemption Details
Winner will receive a voucher/certificate outling the redemption details.
Starting bid
Richard Earl "Tre" Johnson III - Autographed Mini Basketball & Hat
Valued at $400
Future Franchise Fan Pack from the Washington Wizards
Calling all basketball fans! This special Washington Wizards bundle features an autographed mini basketball and hat signed by number 6 Washington Wizards 2025 draft pick Tre Johnson III. A rising star, Tre Johnson III is already generating excitement among Wizards fans and collectors alike. Whether displayed proudly at home or added to a growing sports memorabilia collection, this signed set is a slam dunk for any NBA fan.
Redemption Details:
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
https://www.basketball-reference.com/players/j/johnstr03.html
Starting bid
Shake, Sip & Spice Things Up with a Mexican Mixology Class for Two
Valued at $250
Enjoy a spirited night out with a Leisurely Mexican Mixology Class for two, where craft cocktails, bold flavors, and hands-on fun come together for an unforgettable experience. Learn how to mix and master delicious Mexican-inspired drinks in a relaxed, welcoming setting perfect for date night, friends, or anyone looking to elevate their cocktail game.
Redemption Details:
Winner will receive voucher via email and must email their preferred class date to redeem. Offer never expires.
https://www.leisurelyapp.co/events/alex-valencia/mexican-mixology
Starting bid
Knicks - John Starks
Valued at $230
A Piece of Knicks History Signed by a Legend
Celebrate one of the most unforgettable eras of New York basketball with an autographed photo of John Starks. A fan favorite known for his grit, energy, and iconic moments in a Knicks uniform, Starks remains one of the most beloved players in franchise history. A perfect addition for any die-hard Knicks fan, sports collector, or lover of classic NBA nostalgia.
Redemption Details: Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
https://www.basketball-reference.com/players/s/starkjo01.html
Starting bid
Theodore Joseph Johnson Autographed Football
Valued at $280
Theo Johnson is a Canadian professional football tight end for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL).
Johnson was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round, 107th overall, of the 2024 NFL draft. Johnson was also the second highest rated prospect ahead of the 2024 CFL draft.
Redemption Details: Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Starting bid
An Unforgettable Night Under the Stars at Forest Hills Stadium
Value $200
Experience live music at one of New York’s most iconic outdoor venues with a gift certificate redeemable for two tickets to a show at Forest Hills Stadium. From major headliners to beloved indie acts, Forest Hills Stadium offers an incredible concert experience in a historic open-air setting. Grab a friend, soak in the atmosphere, and enjoy a memorable night of music in the heart of Queens.
Redemption Details:
Winner will receive voucher via email and must complete no later than one week prior to the event you wish to attend.
Starting bid
Celebrate Inclusion & the Power of Performance with Epic Players
Valued at $130
Enjoy two tickets to a performance of Rent by Epic Players, this year’s honored organization at the Felix Awards. Epic Players is a groundbreaking neuro-inclusive theater company that creates professional opportunities for artists with and without disabilities, bringing heart, talent, and authenticity to every performance. Don’t miss the chance to experience their powerful production of this beloved musical.
Important Redemption Information:
Performance dates run through June 14, 2026.
Winners must contact the theater and confirm their preferred performance date by June 2, 2026 to ensure availability.
https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/epic-players-presents-rent-
Starting bid
Blue Balloon - 45 minute lesson/new families only & Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream 4 single scoop ice cream tickets
Valued at $170
A sweet little adventure for kids and families alike! This bundle includes a 45-minute introductory class for new families at Blue Balloon, where little ones can sing, move, play, and explore in a joyful music-filled environment, plus delicious single-scoop ice cream treats from Lady Moo Moo to top off the fun. A perfect pairing of creativity and sweetness for a memorable family outing.
Redemption Details:
Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream Tickets
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Blue Ballon -
Winner will receive Gift Certificate via email with redemption details.
https://www.blueballoonschool.com/
Starting bid
Blue Balloon - 45 minute lesson/new families only & Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream 4 single scoop ice cream tickets
Valued at $170
A sweet little adventure for kids and families alike! This bundle includes a 45-minute introductory class for new families at Blue Balloon, where little ones can sing, move, play, and explore in a joyful music-filled environment, plus delicious single-scoop ice cream treats from Lady Moo Moo to top off the fun. A perfect pairing of creativity and sweetness for a memorable family outing.
Redemption Details:
Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream Tickets
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Blue Ballon
Winner will receive Gift Certificate via email with redemption details.
https://www.blueballoonschool.com/
Starting bid
Blue Balloon - 45 minute lesson/new families only & Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream 24 single scoop ice cream tickets
Valued at $170
A sweet little adventure for kids and families alike! This bundle includes a 45-minute introductory class for new families at Blue Balloon, where little ones can sing, move, play, and explore in a joyful music-filled environment, plus delicious single-scoop ice cream treats from Lady Moo Moo to top off the fun. A perfect pairing of creativity and sweetness for a memorable family outing.
Redemption Details:
Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream Tickets
Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM
Blue Ballon
Winner will receive Gift Certificate via email with redemption details.
https://www.blueballoonschool.com/
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