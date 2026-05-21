Extreme Kids And Crew Inc's Silent Auction

Isn't She Lovely - Michael Angelo Mangino

Valued at $350





Acrylic on paper





Michael Angelo Mangino’s manner of mark making often proceeds first with long lines, which

are then filled in carefully and exploratively with shorter marks bringing into the paintings a

sense of the slow movement of moss or a vine. Or, they are built as roof thatch; they are the

ocean from above, wave going ahead of wave, they are patient, balanced stone walls. They call

to mind topography, maybe because they are painted flat and turned as they are worked with

shapes fitting carefully into others as meadows to Isn, or buildings to avenues. Newer to

his work are connecting marks - fitted to adjoin color fields to one another or to separate them.

Like little fissures or sparks, they open or charge the larger surfaces nearby.





In his text work Mangino deftly forms short poetic sequences atop his familiar abstract painted

structures, myriad narratives and scenes brought to life from succinct means.





Redemption Details:

Extreme Kids and Crew - Brooklyn Children Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. Tuesday/Thursday - 11 AM - 4 PM