Extreme Shop

Step into the fire with the Preacher and the Damned: Damnation Revival tee — a bold, haunting design for those who walk the line between faith and rebellion.
This striking black t-shirt features a sinister preacher figure with a skull face, burning eyes, and a weathered top hat, surrounded by fiery occult details. The distressed typography and dark, vintage aesthetic give it a worn-in, outlaw revival feel that commands attention.
Perfect for fans of gothic art, dark storytelling, alternative fashion, and anyone who appreciates a design with edge and attitude.
Whether you wear it to make a statement or just because you like your style a little darker, this shirt delivers damnation with conviction
For those who survive the holidays by embracing the spooky side, the “I Prefer Halloween” t-shirt says it all.
This black tee features a festive skeleton in a Santa hat, tangled in Christmas lights and holding a wrapped present, framed by snowflakes and classic holiday sweater patterns. The bold knit-style lettering adds an “ugly sweater” feel, while the skeleton design keeps things delightfully dark.
Perfect for holiday parties, ugly sweater contests, Christmas markets, or anyone who loves Halloween just a little more than Christmas.
Whether you’re counting down to October or just tolerating December, this shirt lets you celebrate the season your way.
Celebrate the season with a little cheer… and a little chill. The “Sorta Merry – Sorta Scary” t-shirt is the perfect blend of festive fun and spooky attitude.
This bold red tee features a detailed holiday skeleton decked out in a Santa hat, tangled Christmas lights, and seasonal décor, sipping a cozy mug of marshmallow-topped goodness. Surrounded by ornaments, snowflakes, and sparkle, the design captures that feeling of loving the holidays — just not too much.
Perfect for ugly sweater parties, holiday events, Christmas markets, or anyone who prefers their festive style with a dark sense of humor.
Whether you’re feeling jolly, spooky, or somewhere in between, this shirt says it all — sorta merry, sorta scary.
Step back into a world of glamour, secrets, and deadly intrigue with the “Murder at Mackenzie’s” t-shirt.
This black tee features a striking Art Deco–inspired illustration of a 1920s woman, framed by ornate detailing and subtle blood splatter accents. The muted gold and sepia tones evoke the elegance of a classic speakeasy, while the dark design hints at scandal, betrayal, and murder lurking beneath the surface.
Inspired by immersive murder mystery experiences, this shirt is perfect for fans of vintage style, true crime, and theatrical storytelling.
Whether you’re attending a mystery night or just love old-Hollywood style with a dark edge, this shirt brings the drama of the speakeasy straight to your wardrobe.
Show off your love for bold flavor and good-natured humor with the Uncle Fusterclucks Chicken Joint t-shirt.
This beige tee features a cheerful vintage-style chicken mascot giving a thumbs-up, framed by classic diner-inspired lettering. The warm color palette and retro design give it an old-school roadside joint feel — perfect for food lovers, festival fans, and anyone who appreciates a little personality in their merch.
Comfortable, eye-catching, and easy to wear, this shirt is great for casual days, food events, pop-ups, or supporting your favorite chicken joint.
Whether you’re grabbing a plate of comfort food or just repping your favorite spot, this shirt delivers good vibes and great flavor — no utensils required.
Bring the mystery to the forefront with this striking Extreme Murder Mystery crime-scene t-shirt.
Set against a black backdrop, this design features a bold magnifying glass logo surrounded by classic investigative elements — a bloody knife, fingerprint evidence, crime-scene tape, and a chalk body outline. The layered imagery creates a dramatic, high-contrast look that instantly captures the suspense and intensity of a real whodunit.
Perfect for murder mystery fans, true-crime lovers, and immersive event hosts, this shirt makes a statement whether you’re attending a mystery night, hosting a game, or just showing off your love for the genre.
This shirt doesn’t whisper mystery — it marks the scene.
Celebrate the holidays with a little Cajun spice in the Coullion’s Cajun Christmas – Joyeux Noël t-shirt.
This cheerful design features Santa cruising the bayou alongside a festive crawfish companion, blending classic Christmas charm with unmistakable Louisiana flair. Set on a rich navy background, the colorful artwork captures the spirit of a Cajun Christmas — where moss hangs from the trees, the fire’s warm, and the good times float down the bayou.
Perfect for holiday events, Christmas markets, family gatherings, or anyone who celebrates the season with a little extra flavor.
Because around here, Christmas comes with culture, community, and Cajun soul. 🎄🦞
When the weather turns chilly, the gumbo pot comes out — and Gumbeaux Weather is officially in season.
This bold, playful design features a cheerful Cajun crawfish bundled up and stirring a steaming pot of gumbo, set against a warm bayou sunset. It’s a lighthearted nod to Louisiana winters, where cold fronts mean comfort food, good company, and plenty of spice.
Printed on a classic black tee, this shirt is perfect for gumbo cook-offs, Cajun festivals, tailgates, or just letting everyone know that gumbo season is your favorite season.
Because down here, we don’t check the weather forecast —
we check if it’s Gumbeaux Weather. 🍲🦞
Giving isn’t just something you do — it’s how you live.
This vibrant Extreme Giving Is Extreme Living t-shirt celebrates compassion, impact, and the belief that changing lives takes bold hearts. Featuring a colorful brush-stroke design with a protective hand lifting children upward, this shirt represents hope, community, and the power of showing up for others.
Printed on a bold teal tee, it’s a statement piece that sparks conversation and proudly supports the mission of Extreme Giving — helping at-risk youth, families, and communities thrive through action, creativity, and care.
Wear it as a reminder — to yourself and to the world — that when you give big, you live big.
Extreme Giving isn’t just a cause.
It’s a way of life.
Soft faith meets sweet spring charm in this beautifully detailed design. “God Is Good All the Time” is brought to life in cozy, knitted-style pastel letters, trimmed in shimmering gold and adorned with delicate florals, bows, Easter eggs, and the sweetest little bunnies.
The soft pinks, creams, and baby blues give it a warm handmade feel — like your favorite heirloom sweater, but on a comfy tee. Perfect for Easter celebrations, church services, spring markets, or simply wearing your faith with joy all season long.
✨ Soft pastel knit-inspired lettering
✨ Glittered gold accents for a subtle shimmer
✨ Adorned with florals, bows, Easter eggs & bunnies
✨ A beautiful reminder of unwavering faith
Because no matter the season — God is good. All the time.
Celebrate the heart of Easter with this beautifully detailed “He Is Risen” design featuring a cozy, knit-inspired cross in vibrant spring colors. Layered yarn textures in pink, teal, orange, and lavender create a handcrafted heirloom look, finished with a shimmering baby blue bow at the center.
Surrounded by pastel Easter eggs, delicate florals, tiny hearts, and the sweetest little chick, this design blends faith and springtime joy in the most charming way.
✨ Knit-style textured cross design
✨ Soft pastel spring palette
✨ Glitter-kissed bow detail for subtle sparkle
✨ Sweet Easter accents – eggs, flowers & chick
✨ A bold yet gentle statement of resurrection hope
Perfect for Easter Sunday, church events, spring festivals, or everyday faith wear that feels both meaningful and beautiful.
Because the message is simple… powerful… and eternal.
He is Risen
Why Take the High Road When You Can Take the Psycho Path Tee
Classy meets chaotic in the best possible way. This vintage-inspired design features a retro glam queen with flawless curls, fierce red cat-eye glasses, and a glass of red wine in hand — because sometimes grace is overrated.
With bold typography and striking red-and-black accents, this shirt is perfect for the woman who knows she could take the high road… but chooses a little drama instead.
✨ Retro pin-up inspired artwork
✨ Bold red, black & cream color palette
✨ Statement graphic with attitude
✨ Perfect for girls’ night, wine nights, or everyday sass
Confident. Slightly unhinged. Absolutely iconic.
Because sometimes… the scenic route is more fun
A whole mood. This edgy black-and-white design features a cool-girl skeleton rocking oversized sunglasses and a messy bun, iced coffee in one hand and a peace sign in the other — because she could be meaner… but she’s choosing restraint.
With bold handwritten-style typography and a splashy ink-drip graphic, this tee blends dark humor with everyday attitude. It’s sarcastic, stylish, and just the right amount of unbothered.
✨ High-contrast black ink design
✨ Trendy messy bun + sunglasses vibe
✨ Iced coffee queen energy
✨ Perfect for spooky season… or year-round sass
For the women running on caffeine, patience, and just enough self-control.
Because honestly?
You’re being nice. It could be worse. 😌
Faith meets a little holy humor in this beautifully illustrated design featuring the empty tomb at sunrise. A warm golden sky rises behind rugged stonework, the stone rolled away, and a white cloth draped gently beside the entrance — a powerful reminder of the resurrection.
In the distance, three crosses stand silhouetted against the dawn, while bold vintage lettering reads:
“Rolling Stones – Since AD 33.”
A clever nod with an eternal message — because the original stone was rolled long before any band hit the stage.
✨ Vintage-inspired typography
✨ Detailed empty tomb illustration
✨ Warm sunrise tones with rustic texture
✨ Subtle humor rooted in powerful faith
Perfect for Easter, church events, worship teams, or anyone who loves a little wit woven into their witness.
Because the greatest comeback in history started with a stone that rolled away
Turn up the praise and rewind the memories with this vibrant, retro-inspired worship design. Featuring a colorful collection of vintage cassette tapes labeled with beloved praise songs like Reckless Love, Oceans, Waymaker, 10,000 Reasons, Jireh, Spirit Break Out, and more — this tee is a mixtape of modern faith favorites.
Bold lettering declares “Jesus Anthems” and “Raise a Hallelujah,” making it the perfect throwback vibe for anyone whose playlist is full of worship hits.
✨ Bright retro cassette design
✨ Soft pastel + bold pop color palette
✨ Celebrates today’s most loved worship songs
✨ Perfect for church, youth nights, concerts & everyday praise
It’s giving: youth camp.
It’s giving: hands raised.
It’s giving: car worship at full volume.
Because some songs aren’t just music — they’re moments with Jesus. 🎵💛
This playful collage design brings all the St. Paddy’s vibes together — shamrocks, a leprechaun hat, pot of gold, lucky horseshoe, coins, and textured green lettering. It’s dimensional, fun, and packed with personality.
✨ 3D-inspired lucky elements
✨ Mixed patterns & textures
✨ Bright, layered green tones
✨ Statement piece for St. Patrick’s celebrations
If you’re going to wear green, wear it boldly
It’s the perfect reminder that our favor doesn’t come from chance — it comes from Him.
✨ Elegant bow details in mixed green prints
✨ Scripture reference included
✨ Soft but powerful message
✨ Great for church events, faith-based markets & everyday wear
Because it’s not luck… it’s blessing.
Bold, bright, and full of festive charm. This “Lucky” design features vibrant green checkerboard lettering accented with dainty bows for a playful twist. It’s classic St. Patrick’s Day style with a trendy, boutique feel.
✨ Bold green checker pattern
✨ Sweet bow details
✨ Eye-catching and festive
✨ Perfect for parades, parties & school spirit days
Simple. Stylish. Lucky.
A playful Irish-inspired design with a bold, vintage cider label look. Featuring crisp green apples, shamrocks, and classic badge-style emblems, this graphic blends pub charm with a little mischievous personality.
The oval label design and layered typography give it that authentic brewery feel, while the rich greens and gold accents make it perfect for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, pub nights, cookouts, or anyone who appreciates a little humor at the end of the day.
✨ Vintage cider label aesthetic
✨ Crisp green apple artwork
✨ Shamrock accents & Irish nods
✨ Bold statement graphic with pub-style flair
Fun. Festive. A little cheeky.
Because sometimes the best way to end the day… is with a little “McCockin” cider. 🍏☘️
Triple the charm, triple the cuteness. This unique design features three beautifully detailed bunny portraits styled like a vintage filmstrip. Each fluffy friend is rocking pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a matching bow, set against a bold black backdrop for that perfect pop of contrast.
The sketch-style artwork paired with soft blush accents gives this tee a trendy, boutique feel while still being playful and sweet.
✨ Vintage filmstrip layout
✨ Detailed sketch-style bunny artwork
✨ Pink heart sunglasses & bows
✨ Perfect for Easter, spring photos & everyday cute
It’s giving: Easter glam.
It’s giving: girly and fun.
It’s giving: must-have spring tee.
Because one bunny is cute… but three? Absolutely irresistible. 🐇
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!