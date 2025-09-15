EYCCP Movie Poster Auction

Hosted by
Only the Strong:
After being relentlessly bullied, a quiet student finds the strength to stand up—guided by the memory of a late father’s courage and the power of their own voice.
Genre: Drama
Theme: Hero’s Journey
Subtopic: Loss/Perseverance
Prop: Cop Badge
How May I Help You?
On the brink of eviction, a desperate man steals a guitar from a music store—only to find that the real gift he’s searching for is redemption.
Genre: Triller
Theme: Hero’s Journey
Subtopic: Perseverance/Loss
Prop: Guitar
Indecisive Choices
Haunted by his silence during a friend’s bullying, a boy is forced into a surreal “false court” by his own reflection—where he must confront his cowardice or be consumed by it.
Genre: Drama
Theme: Hero’s Journey
Subtopic: Humanity
Prop: Necklace
llusion of Truth
A young detective interrogates a cunning illusionist accused of a violent vault heist—only to discover the real trick isn’t the crime itself, but the web of corruption hidden within his own department.
Genre: Thriller
Theme: Crime Prevention
Subtopic: Social Justice
Prop: Money
Don't Be Fishy
When a cocky “fish-headed” boy clashes with a scrappy outcast in the cafeteria, their rivalry spirals into insults, threats, and detention warnings—until an unexpected apology reveals the real struggles hiding beneath the surface.
Genre: Comedy
Theme: Mental Health
Subtopic: Historical
Prop: Fish Head
Bad Luck Touch
An angry barista’s bad day spirals out of control after he insults the wrong customer—a mysterious woman who curses him with relentless misfortune, forcing him to find a way to break free before the curse spreads.
Genre: Comedy
Theme: Good vs Evil
Subtopic: historical
Prop: soccer glove
Resist
After a 14-year-old boy with social anxiety is killed by police while reaching for his medication, his grieving mother, friends, and community transform their pain into protest—sparking a movement that forces the nation to listen.
Genre: Drama
Theme: Loss/Perseverance
Subtopic: Social Justice
Prop: Guitar
Someone is Watching
After ignoring her older brother’s warnings, a teenage girl becomes the target of a relentless stalker, forcing her to think fast and fight for survival when he corners her.
Genre: Thriller
Theme: Crime Prevention
Subtopic: Humanity
Prop: Cop Badge
Sugar Coat
Two detectives investigating the mysterious “Candy Maker” case uncover chilling records in an abandoned office; only to realize the sweetest secrets rot into something far more sinister.
Character: Remy or Renee Sandford - Candy Maker
Line: “You've got to be kidding me.” OR “You have got to be kidding me.”
Prop: a Flashlight
Gerne: Buddy Film/Mystery
This 48 Hour Film Project was in collaboration with Creative Circuit Studios
