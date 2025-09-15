EYCCP Movie Poster Auction

Sugar Coat





Two detectives investigating the mysterious “Candy Maker” case uncover chilling records in an abandoned office; only to realize the sweetest secrets rot into something far more sinister.





Character: Remy or Renee Sandford - Candy Maker

Line: “You've got to be kidding me.” OR “You have got to be kidding me.”

Prop: a Flashlight

Gerne: Buddy Film/Mystery





This 48 Hour Film Project was in collaboration with Creative Circuit Studios