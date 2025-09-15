EYCCP Movie Poster Auction

Hosted by

Only the Strong: item
Only the Strong:
$100

Starting bid

Only the Strong:


After being relentlessly bullied, a quiet student finds the strength to stand up—guided by the memory of a late father’s courage and the power of their own voice.


Genre: Drama

Theme: Hero’s Journey

Subtopic: Loss/Perseverance

Prop: Cop Badge

How May I Help You? item
How May I Help You?
$100

Starting bid

How May I Help You?


On the brink of eviction, a desperate man steals a guitar from a music store—only to find that the real gift he’s searching for is redemption.


Genre: Triller

Theme: Hero’s Journey

Subtopic: Perseverance/Loss

Prop: Guitar

Indecisive Choices item
Indecisive Choices
$100

Starting bid

Indecisive Choices


Haunted by his silence during a friend’s bullying, a boy is forced into a surreal “false court” by his own reflection—where he must confront his cowardice or be consumed by it.


Genre: Drama

Theme: Hero’s Journey

Subtopic: Humanity

Prop: Necklace

llusion of Truth item
llusion of Truth
$100

Starting bid

llusion of Truth


A young detective interrogates a cunning illusionist accused of a violent vault heist—only to discover the real trick isn’t the crime itself, but the web of corruption hidden within his own department.


Genre: Thriller

Theme: Crime Prevention

Subtopic: Social Justice

Prop: Money

Don't Be Fishy item
Don't Be Fishy
$100

Starting bid

Don't Be Fishy

When a cocky “fish-headed” boy clashes with a scrappy outcast in the cafeteria, their rivalry spirals into insults, threats, and detention warnings—until an unexpected apology reveals the real struggles hiding beneath the surface.


Genre: Comedy

Theme: Mental Health

Subtopic: Historical

Prop: Fish Head

Bad Luck Touch item
Bad Luck Touch
$100

Starting bid

Bad Luck Touch


An angry barista’s bad day spirals out of control after he insults the wrong customer—a mysterious woman who curses him with relentless misfortune, forcing him to find a way to break free before the curse spreads.


Genre: Comedy

Theme: Good vs Evil

Subtopic: historical

Prop: soccer glove

Resist item
Resist
$100

Starting bid

Resist


After a 14-year-old boy with social anxiety is killed by police while reaching for his medication, his grieving mother, friends, and community transform their pain into protest—sparking a movement that forces the nation to listen.


Genre: Drama

Theme: Loss/Perseverance

Subtopic: Social Justice

Prop: Guitar

Someone is Watching item
Someone is Watching
$100

Starting bid

Someone is Watching


After ignoring her older brother’s warnings, a teenage girl becomes the target of a relentless stalker, forcing her to think fast and fight for survival when he corners her.


Genre: Thriller

Theme: Crime Prevention

Subtopic: Humanity

Prop: Cop Badge

Sugar Coat item
Sugar Coat
$100

Starting bid

Sugar Coat


Two detectives investigating the mysterious “Candy Maker” case uncover chilling records in an abandoned office; only to realize the sweetest secrets rot into something far more sinister.


Character: Remy or Renee Sandford - Candy Maker

Line: “You've got to be kidding me.” OR “You have got to be kidding me.”

Prop: a Flashlight

Gerne: Buddy Film/Mystery


This 48 Hour Film Project was in collaboration with Creative Circuit Studios

