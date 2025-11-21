Hosted by

Forward Progress Arts & Entertainment Centers Inc

About this event

Sales closed

EYCCP@ SUFF Silent Auction

Pick-up location

226 N Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78202, USA

Only the Strong: item
Only the Strong:
$100

Starting bid

Only the Strong:


After being relentlessly bullied, a quiet student finds the strength to stand up—guided by the memory of a late father’s courage and the power of their own voice.


Genre: Drama

Theme: Hero’s Journey

Subtopic: Loss/Perseverance

Prop: Cop Badge

MAKING IT BIG item
MAKING IT BIG
$100

Starting bid

MAKING IT BIG

FLAWED item
FLAWED
$100

Starting bid

FLAWED

DEAD AIR item
DEAD AIR
$100

Starting bid

DEAD AIR

Don't Be Fishy item
Don't Be Fishy
$100

Starting bid

Don't Be Fishy

When a cocky “fish-headed” boy clashes with a scrappy outcast in the cafeteria, their rivalry spirals into insults, threats, and detention warnings—until an unexpected apology reveals the real struggles hiding beneath the surface.


Genre: Comedy

Theme: Mental Health

Subtopic: Historical

Prop: Fish Head

A SAFE SPACE item
A SAFE SPACE
$100

Starting bid

A SAFE SPACE

UNCOVERED item
UNCOVERED
$100

Starting bid

UNCOVERED

RUNAWAYS item
RUNAWAYS
$100

Starting bid

RUNAWAYS

PURPLE item
PURPLE
$60

Starting bid

PURPLE

SUNSET D item
SUNSET D
$50

Starting bid

Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.

IT FLIES item
IT FLIES
$50

Starting bid

Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.

GREEN CITY item
GREEN CITY
$50

Starting bid

Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.

MY CITY AT NIGHT item
MY CITY AT NIGHT
$65

Starting bid

Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.

MASKING item
MASKING
$65

Starting bid

Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.

WHICH WAY IS UP item
WHICH WAY IS UP
$65

Starting bid

Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.

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