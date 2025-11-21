EYCCP@ SUFF Silent Auction

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About this event
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Only the Strong:
After being relentlessly bullied, a quiet student finds the strength to stand up—guided by the memory of a late father’s courage and the power of their own voice.
Genre: Drama
Theme: Hero’s Journey
Subtopic: Loss/Perseverance
Prop: Cop Badge
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MAKING IT BIG
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FLAWED
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DEAD AIR
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Don't Be Fishy
When a cocky “fish-headed” boy clashes with a scrappy outcast in the cafeteria, their rivalry spirals into insults, threats, and detention warnings—until an unexpected apology reveals the real struggles hiding beneath the surface.
Genre: Comedy
Theme: Mental Health
Subtopic: Historical
Prop: Fish Head
Starting bid
A SAFE SPACE
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UNCOVERED
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RUNAWAYS
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PURPLE
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Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.
Starting bid
Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.
Starting bid
Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.
Starting bid
Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.
Starting bid
Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.
Starting bid
Art by~DeAnna Brown 100% of the sales go to FWDProgress Arts & Entertainment Center, Inc.
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