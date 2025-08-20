Hosted by
About this event
Join the Opticians Association of Pennsylvania for an action-packed weekend at the Fall Convention, where professional growth and community come together like never before! Dive into dynamic continuing education sessions led by top experts in the field, explore the latest tools and trends at our vibrant vendor expo, and unwind with fellow professionals during fun and engaging social events. Whether you're looking to earn CE credits, discover new products, or simply connect with passionate peers, the OAP Fall Convention is the place to be. Come ready to learn, laugh, and leave inspired!
Sat, Oct 25
Holiday Inn
Join us for a night of fun, flair, and eye-popping style at the OAP Eye Ball Costume Party! For just $60, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, music, dancing, and a chance to win prizes with your best optical-themed costume—don’t blink or you’ll miss it!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!