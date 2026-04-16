2026 Eye Opener

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About this event
CED Investors enjoy a discounted rate for this and all CED events. Tables seat 10 people. Only full tables of 10 will be reserved. All other seats are considered open.
Individuals who are not associated with CED investors are always welcome!
Questions about Investor status can be directed to Holly Scordo @ [email protected]
Tables seat 10 people.
A current sitting elected official is welcome to this reduced ticket price. Staffers should purchase a ticket at the investor rate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!