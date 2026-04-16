Will County Chamber of Commerce dba Will County Center for Economic Development

Hosted by

Will County Chamber of Commerce dba Will County Center for Economic Development

About this event

2026 Eye Opener

9425 W 191st St

Mokena, IL 60448, USA

CED Investor Ticket
$50

CED Investors enjoy a discounted rate for this and all CED events. Tables seat 10 people. Only full tables of 10 will be reserved. All other seats are considered open.

Non-Investor Ticket
$90

Individuals who are not associated with CED investors are always welcome!

Questions about Investor status can be directed to Holly Scordo @ [email protected]

Tables seat 10 people.

Elected Official
$25

A current sitting elected official is welcome to this reduced ticket price. Staffers should purchase a ticket at the investor rate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!