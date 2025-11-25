Eyedrum's Epicurean Experiences- A Curated Culinary Collection

Experience the culinary artistry of Hudson Rouse, one of Atlanta’s most imaginative and sought-after chefs. Known for his vibrant, vegetable-forward style and inventive, seasonally driven dishes, Hudson will create a one-night-only dining experience crafted exclusively for you and your guests as part of Eyedrum’s Epicurean Experiences.

Your evening will feature a chef-curated menu that highlights Hudson’s signature blend of creativity, intention, and nourishing flavor. Hosted in a unique setting chosen to spark conversation and connection, this intimate experience invites you to savor food as art while supporting Eyedrum’s mission.

Proceeds help uplift artists, expand experimental programming, and strengthen Eyedrum’s vision for a permanent creative home in Atlanta.





"With each of the concepts I've opened, I dont want it to be a cookie-cutter approach where I'm doing the same thing I've done somewhere else. Theres no fun in that. The fun in it for me is pushing my limits as a chef or pushing the boundaries of things I don't think I've seen too much of in Atlanta." -Emily McGill, WhatNow