Eyedrum's Epicurean Experiences- A Curated Culinary Collection

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience the culinary artistry of Hudson Rouse, one of Atlanta’s most imaginative and sought-after chefs. Known for his vibrant, vegetable-forward style and inventive, seasonally driven dishes, Hudson will create a one-night-only dining experience crafted exclusively for you and your guests as part of Eyedrum’s Epicurean Experiences.
Your evening will feature a chef-curated menu that highlights Hudson’s signature blend of creativity, intention, and nourishing flavor. Hosted in a unique setting chosen to spark conversation and connection, this intimate experience invites you to savor food as art while supporting Eyedrum’s mission.
Proceeds help uplift artists, expand experimental programming, and strengthen Eyedrum’s vision for a permanent creative home in Atlanta.
"With each of the concepts I've opened, I dont want it to be a cookie-cutter approach where I'm doing the same thing I've done somewhere else. Theres no fun in that. The fun in it for me is pushing my limits as a chef or pushing the boundaries of things I don't think I've seen too much of in Atlanta." -Emily McGill, WhatNow
Starting bid
Experience the refined yet expressive cuisine of Atlanta Chef Craig Richards, whose cooking is Italian in spirit and deeply shaped by two decades in the city’s evolving dining scene. With house-made pastas as a cornerstone, his menus balance Southern European tradition with global nuance, pairing prime meats and pristine seafood with thoughtful technique and restraint.
Chef Craig moved to Atlanta in 2005 and has been the Executive Chef at La Tavola, Ecco, St. Cecilia, The Optimist and Marcel as well as serving as Vice President of Culinary for Rocket Farm Restaurants. He opened his own restaurant, Lyla Lila in 2019 and recently opened Elise at the Woodruff Arts Center in August of this year. He is a James Beard semifinalist, and Lyla Lila is a recommended restaurant in the Michelin Guide. Photo courtesy of Angie Webb and Gabriella Valladeras.
"Elise’s novel approach to French-Italian cuisine gets its cues from the minimalist design of the space itself: bright, elegant, architecturally modern, bold pops of color, decked out with commissioned works of art." - Brian Carr, Midtown ATL
Photos courtesy of Angie Webb and Gabriella Valladeras.
Starting bid
Experience an exclusive private dinner with Atlanta chef Nhan Le, often described as a “seafood whisperer” for his intuitive, exacting approach to fish and shellfish. Shaped by his work at Octopus Bar and Fishmonger, his cooking reflects a disciplined command of technique and a deep respect for pristine ingredients—balancing coastal influences with contemporary precision and layered, nuanced flavor.
Chef Nhan Le is a prominent Atlanta restaurateur known for co-founding the iconic late-night spot Octopus Bar with Angus Brown, and later, the highly successful seafood market and raw bar concept, Fishmonger, alongside partner Skip Engelbrecht, earning Michelin recognition for Fishmonger's innovative approach to fresh seafood and market dining.
"Chef and restaurateur Nhan Le is a simple guy. He's a family man who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty or have a good time when the day is done." - Stephanie Dazey, Original Atlanta
Photo: Skip & Nhan courtesy of SRS Real Estate Partners
Starting bid
With Alex Sher and Chris McCord, dinner becomes both ritual and revelation. Elevated by refined technique, their cooking is bold, soulful, and quietly theatrical. Expect pristine cuts, unexpected brightness, and moments of pure indulgence — all delivered with the confidence of two chefs who understand both the backbone of an ingredient and the poetry of a plate.
Restaurateur Alex Sher—formerly a bartender turned butcher—founded Stone Mountain Cattle, a beef and pork distribution company, in 2018. He later opened the Hero Bovino butcher shop and deli. In 2023, Chris McCord joined Alex to launch Bovino After Dark, a five-course prix fixe concept in Atlanta’s West End, bringing with him deep experience in both the kitchen and the dining room. Together, they are pure magic.
Starting bid
There’s a rare kind of host whose presence feels like an embrace before the first course arrives — someone who makes every table feel like home, every glass of wine a conversation starter, and every meal a shared story. Courtney Rucker is that host. With an intuitive sense for connection and a refined appreciation for food and wine as catalysts for fellowship, Courtney shapes dining into something soulful and memorable. Her touch is in the warmth of the room, the thoughtful pace of service, and the way each bottle and plate feels chosen with intention. Guests don’t just eat well — they feel welcomed, seen, and delighted in every sip and bite.
For Courtney Rucker, hospitality isn’t just a career – it’s a calling. With a deep appreciation for food, wine, and the connections they create, she has dedicated her career to crafting meaningful dining experiences. As co-owner and General Manager of Natalie Bianca, Courtney’s expertise in wine and dedication to hospitality shape the restaurants inviting, effortlessly warm atmosphere.
"I aim to provide a delicious top-notch experience that will have your taste buds dreaming about your next Bougie Bite . Our menu features upscale southern comfort gourmet meals and decadent desserts." - Courtney Rucker for Shoutout Atlanta
Pictured: Courtney Rucker with Business Partner and restaurateur, Jaamy Zarnegar. Photo by Martha Williams
Starting bid
Jason Furst and Sam Pinner cook with the confidence of chefs who know their foundations and the playfulness of friends finishing each other’s ideas. Their food moves easily between cultures: layered, craveable, and a little nostalgic, yet sharpened with chef-driven precision. An evening with Jason and Sam is generous and unfussy but deeply intentional — food that satisfies immediately and lingers long after the last bite.
Jason Furst and Sam Pinner, who met as teenagers while attending Paideia in Druid Hills, have often paralleled each other’s restaurant careers, including working at Kevin Rathbun Steak and Bocca Lupo. But the dream, Furst said, was always to open a restaurant together, which they finally did earlier this spring with Sammy’s in Adair Park. Their second restaurant, Broad Street BBQ will open in 2026.
“Sam is interested in bringing a Southern/Atlanta twist to some traditional sandwiches,” Furst says. “We wanted to represent different countries around the world.” - Jason Furst for Atlanta Magazine
Photos by Kelly Irwin
Starting bid
There are chefs whose cooking begins with technique — and then there are chefs whose food begins in the heart. For Archna Becker, every dish carries a memory, a lesson, and a lineage. From her grandmother’s kitchen in India to the vibrant tables of Atlanta, Archna has transformed tradition into warmth, flavor, and community. She cooks with clarity and intention — honoring the home-style foods she grew up with while elevating them with an intuitive sense of balance and brightness. Her cuisine is layered yet accessible, comforting yet refined — a celebration of North Indian fare that feels both timeless and wholly alive. In Archna’s hands, spices are storytellers and every plate is an invitation to share in the joy of real, honest food.
Archna Becker is the celebrated founder and chef of Atlanta's renowned Indian restaurant, Bhojanic, known for authentic, home-style Indian cuisine with tapas-style small plates, blending traditional Indian flavors learned from her grandmother with American culinary experiences. She built a strong catering reputation and opened Bhojanic in 2003, earning numerous accolades and expanding the brand, while also consulting and developing new food concepts like her newest endeavor, Tandoori Pizza & Wing Co.
“I noticed that Indian restaurants as a whole were making only one style of food — heavy and very spicy. Most Indian households don’t eat like that. I wanted to bring real everyday North Indian food to the masses.” — Archna Becker for Khabar
Starting bid
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ was born out of a friendship between Rodney Scott and Nick Pihakis and their mutual respect for the time and technique required to make great barbecue.
Understanding the history of the craft, the difference it makes in flavor profiles to cook over live coal direct heat, and the dying art of whole hog barbecue is what drives them. Hardwood is burned down to glowing embers at the side of the BBQ pits.
Those embers are shoveled carefully under the meat and tended—paying special attention to temperature and heat placement—using those coals to regulate cooking through the entire process.
In addition to serving outstanding food, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is committed to passing on the enjoyment, education and tradition of whole hog bbq to new generations.
“But when a forkful of smokey meat pairs with a drizzle of the vinegary Rodney sauce, then pucker up and prepare to start humming your favorite soulful love ballads.”-Nina Reeder for Infatuation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!