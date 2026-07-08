A vibrant, abstract background frames the text announcing the "Eyes of Influence Art Exhibition" hosted by Lowcountry Women of Influence, with a "Join Us" button in the upper right corner.
Lowcountry Women of Influence

Hosted by

Lowcountry Women of Influence

About this event

Eyes of Influence Art Show & Exhibit

301 N Hickory St

Summerville, SC 29483, USA

General Admission
$75
Available until Sep 15
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Admission
$125
Available until Sep 15
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Visionary Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Premier recognition as a Presenting Sponsor

- Featured logo placement on all event marketing materials and signage

- Verbal recognition during the event program

- 4 Tickets/VIP reserved table/seating for guests

- Recognition on social media and promotional platforms

- Opportunity to include branded materials in guest gift bags


Influencer Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Prominent logo placement on event signage and select marketing materials

- Recognition during the event program

- 2 Tickets/Reserved seating for guests

- Social media recognition before and after the event


Community Sponsor
$500

- Name listed in event program and event signage

- Social media recognition

- 1 Ticket/Reserved seating for guests


Add a donation for Lowcountry Women of Influence

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