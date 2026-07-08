Eyes of Influence Art Show & Exhibit

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About this event
- Premier recognition as a Presenting Sponsor
- Featured logo placement on all event marketing materials and signage
- Verbal recognition during the event program
- 4 Tickets/VIP reserved table/seating for guests
- Recognition on social media and promotional platforms
- Opportunity to include branded materials in guest gift bags
- Prominent logo placement on event signage and select marketing materials
- Recognition during the event program
- 2 Tickets/Reserved seating for guests
- Social media recognition before and after the event
- Name listed in event program and event signage
- Social media recognition
- 1 Ticket/Reserved seating for guests
$
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