EYGC 3rd Annual Spring: Global Street Food Night

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About this event
10 left!
Enjoy the night and have your own table to share your Company with the attendees. Please provide an activity for the youth.
10 left!
Sponsor a Cultural Game (can be provided by EYGC). Limit 4 Please send your Logo to [email protected] for the Game area.
10 left!
Limit 1 - Have your company be advertised and sponsor the Global Fruit Tasting table (a free event for participants). EYGC will provide the Fruit. Please send your logo to [email protected].
10 left!
Get your company name on all email invitations and reminders, in the EYGC Newsletter, on EYGC social media and website, and the company name on the flyers that will be handed out the night of the event. Limit 5
10 left!
Get your company name on all email invitations and reminders, in the EYGC Newsletter, on EYGC social media and website your name and LOGO, and the company name on the flyers that will be handed out the night of the event. Limit 3
10 left!
Get your company Logo on all email invitations and reminders, in the EYGC Newsletter, on EYGC social media and website, and the company logo on the flyers that will be handed out the night of the event Verbal recognition the night of the event as well as a full table banner with your company logo. Limit 1
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