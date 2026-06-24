EYP Empowering Your Pink 's Silent Auction

Treat your family to an unforgettable day of creativity and imagination! This package includes four (4) all-inclusive tickets to the world-renowned Center For Puppetry Arts Click to open side panel for more information , located in Atlanta.

Your all-inclusive passes grant you access to:

A Family Series Show: Enjoy a spectacular, live professional puppetry performance.

The Museum: Explore the mesmerizing Worlds of Puppetry Museum, featuring the largest collection of Jim Henson puppets in the world alongside global puppetry exhibits.

Create-A-Puppet™ Workshop: Get hands-on in an interactive workshop where kids and families build and customize their very own puppet to take home!

Please note: Access to the Family Series Show is subject to current schedules and booking availability. It is recommended to reserve your showtimes in advance.

Value: $100.00