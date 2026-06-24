EYP Empowering Your Pink 's Silent Auction

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Treat your family to an unforgettable day of creativity and imagination! This package includes four (4) all-inclusive tickets to the world-renowned Center For Puppetry Arts Click to open side panel for more information , located in Atlanta.
Your all-inclusive passes grant you access to:
Please note: Access to the Family Series Show is subject to current schedules and booking availability. It is recommended to reserve your showtimes in advance.
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Hear ye, hear ye! Step back in time and prepare for an unforgettable "knight" of feasting, fighting, and fun at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Atlanta (Lawrenceville). This exciting package includes two (2) downloadable admission tickets to the show.
Your royal experience includes:
Note: These vouchers must be redeemed online at medievaltimes.com prior to the show to secure your reservations.
Value: $149.90
Starting bid
Indulge in an exquisite, award-winning wine experience! This exclusive package from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants in Alpharetta combines a premium tasting experience for a group with a beautiful bottle of wine to take home.
This package includes:
Note: The Lux Tasting voucher is redeemable at the Alpharetta location (7750 North Point Pkwy) or any Cooper’s Hawk tasting room or Piccolo Buco Location.
Value: $98.00 (Combining the $68.00 Lux Tasting and the $30.00 retail value of the Red Blend bottle)
Starting bid
Experience the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of professional ice hockey live! This incredible package features four (4) Center-Ice ticket vouchers to see the Atlanta Gladiators hit the ice at Gas South Arena in Duluth.
With seats right at center ice, you will have a premium, unobstructed view of every play, goal, and big save!
Details:
Please note: Vouchers must be redeemed for actual tickets according to the instructions provided on the certificate. Not valid for playoff games.
Value: $160.00
Starting bid
Pack your swimsuits and get ready for a full day of indoor waterpark fun! This package features a Splash Pass for four (4) guests to enjoy the ultimate water park adventure at Great Wolf Lodge Georgia, located in LaGrange.
Your day pass includes:
Details:
Please note: This certificate will be mailed to the winner. It is valid for day-pass admission only and does not include overnight resort lodging.
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Step into a real-life video game and get ready for the world's craziest team challenge! This package includes a 1-Hour Mission Experience for up to six (6) people at Beat The Bomb in Atlanta.
Your interactive experience includes:
Details & Restrictions:
Value: $300.00
Starting bid
Experience world-class theater in the heart of Atlanta! This package includes a voucher valid for two (2) tickets to any production during the highly anticipated 2026/27 season at the Tony Award®-winning Alliance Theatre.
The spectacular 58th season features a brilliant lineup of acclaimed plays, world-premiere musicals, and stunning performances. You can choose your perfect show from their diverse lineup, including:
Details:
Please note: Advance reservations are required and subject to seating availability. Please follow the redemption instructions on your voucher to secure your seats.
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an evening of breathtaking music with the Grammy® Award-winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall! This "Be Our Guest" package features two (2) tickets to a Delta Classical series concert during the 2026/2027 season.
From majestic symphonies to inspiring soloists.
Details:
Please note: Tickets should be redeemed in advance and are subject to availability.
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Immerse your family in world-class art and culture! This package features a 6-Month Dual/Family Membership donation to the prestigious High Museum Of Art in Atlanta.
It is the perfect gift for art lovers, families, or anyone looking to explore the vibrant heart of the city's cultural scene.
Your 6-month membership benefits include:
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs! This package features a digital gift certificate for two (2) "Just Seats" tickets to any show at Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, Atlanta’s premier venue for hilarious improv and original scripted comedy.
Whether you are looking for a fun date night or a hilarious evening out with friends, Dad's Garage guarantees a uniquely entertaining experience where no two shows are ever the same.
Details:
Important Restrictions:
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Start your engines! Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled weekend of high-speed racing with four (4) Lower Johnson Grandstand tickets for a massive NASCAR Spring Weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS)!
This ultimate race-fan package gets you into both action-packed days of the Spring 2027 NASCAR Weekend (expected late February/Early March 2027; dates TBD).
Your package includes:
Details:
Value: $420.00
Starting bid
Attention Falcons fans! Take home an exclusive piece of Atlanta football with this autographed Drake London White Panel Football, officially donated by the Atlanta Falcons. Perfectly suited for display in your home, office, or fan cave, this collectible features a crisp signature from the Falcons' star wide receiver.
To complete the package, you'll also walk away with a custom Atlanta Falcons tumbler to keep your drinks ice-cold on game days. Bid high, support a great cause, and show your Falcons pride!
Starting bid
Your financial contributions are the engine that allows us to provide immediate relief and long-term resilience for our Georgia sisters. Every dollar is an investment in a woman’s healing process.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we use every tax-deductible dollar to fund our Pink Diamond Care Kits and our Financial Grant Fund. Because we partner with Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our cause with $0 in platform fees. You aren’t just making a donation; you are giving a sister the ability to focus entirely on her healing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!