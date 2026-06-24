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EYP Empowering Your Pink

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EYP Empowering Your Pink 's Silent Auction

Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts: 4-Pack item
Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts: 4-Pack
$30

Starting bid

Treat your family to an unforgettable day of creativity and imagination! This package includes four (4) all-inclusive tickets to the world-renowned Center For Puppetry Arts Click to open side panel for more information , located in Atlanta.

Your all-inclusive passes grant you access to:

  • A Family Series Show: Enjoy a spectacular, live professional puppetry performance.
  • The Museum: Explore the mesmerizing Worlds of Puppetry Museum, featuring the largest collection of Jim Henson puppets in the world alongside global puppetry exhibits.
  • Create-A-Puppet™ Workshop: Get hands-on in an interactive workshop where kids and families build and customize their very own puppet to take home!

Please note: Access to the Family Series Show is subject to current schedules and booking availability. It is recommended to reserve your showtimes in advance.

Value: $100.00

⚔️ Medieval Times Atlanta 2- pack item
⚔️ Medieval Times Atlanta 2- pack item
⚔️ Medieval Times Atlanta 2- pack item
⚔️ Medieval Times Atlanta 2- pack
$45

Starting bid

Hear ye, hear ye! Step back in time and prepare for an unforgettable "knight" of feasting, fighting, and fun at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Atlanta (Lawrenceville). This exciting package includes two (2) downloadable admission tickets to the show.

Your royal experience includes:

  • An Electrifying Live Show: Witness heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying incredible horsemanship, astounding athletic feats, and thrilling, lance-shattering jousting and swordplay.
  • A Royal Feast: Enjoy a delicious, "hands-on" four-course feast fit for royalty as the epic tournament unfolds right before your eyes.
  • Castle Access: Arrive early! The castle doors open 60 minutes before showtime so you can explore the hall of arms, visit the gift shop, and grab a pre-show drink.

Note: These vouchers must be redeemed online at medievaltimes.com prior to the show to secure your reservations.

Value: $149.90

🍷 Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting & Bottle item
🍷 Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting & Bottle item
🍷 Cooper's Hawk Wine Tasting & Bottle
$30

Starting bid

Indulge in an exquisite, award-winning wine experience! This exclusive package from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants in Alpharetta combines a premium tasting experience for a group with a beautiful bottle of wine to take home.

This package includes:

  • Lux Wine Tasting for Four (4): Treat yourself and three guests to a complimentary tasting of Cooper's Hawk's most prestigious, highly-rated Lux wines. Each guest will also enjoy a gourmet chocolate truffle to perfectly pair with their tasting. (No reservations required!)
  • Cooper's Hawk Red Blend Wine: Take home a bottle of their popular, handcrafted Red Blend—bold, smooth, and perfect for your next dinner party or a cozy night in.

Note: The Lux Tasting voucher is redeemable at the Alpharetta location (7750 North Point Pkwy) or any Cooper’s Hawk tasting room or Piccolo Buco Location.

Value: $98.00 (Combining the $68.00 Lux Tasting and the $30.00 retail value of the Red Blend bottle)

🏒 4 Atlanta Gladiators Tickets item
🏒 4 Atlanta Gladiators Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Experience the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of professional ice hockey live! This incredible package features four (4) Center-Ice ticket vouchers to see the Atlanta Gladiators hit the ice at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

With seats right at center ice, you will have a premium, unobstructed view of every play, goal, and big save!

Details:

  • Valid For: Any single regular-season home game during the 2026-2027 season.
  • Seating: Center-Ice.
  • Location: Gas South Arena (Duluth, GA).

Please note: Vouchers must be redeemed for actual tickets according to the instructions provided on the certificate. Not valid for playoff games.

Value: $160.00

🐺 Great Wolf Lodge 4 Waterpark Passes item
🐺 Great Wolf Lodge 4 Waterpark Passes item
🐺 Great Wolf Lodge 4 Waterpark Passes
$60

Starting bid

Pack your swimsuits and get ready for a full day of indoor waterpark fun! This package features a Splash Pass for four (4) guests to enjoy the ultimate water park adventure at Great Wolf Lodge Georgia, located in LaGrange.

Your day pass includes:

  • Unlimited Access to Wiley's Waterpark: Splash, slide, and play in a massive, temperature-controlled indoor waterpark featuring thrilling water slides, a giant tipping bucket, lazy river, and zero-depth entry play areas.
  • Family-Friendly Fun: Perfect for all ages! Plus, children ages 2 and under can join the fun for free (complimentary access).

Details:

  • Location: Great Wolf Lodge Georgia (LaGrange, GA)
  • Expiration Date: May 1, 2027

Please note: This certificate will be mailed to the winner. It is valid for day-pass admission only and does not include overnight resort lodging.

Value: $200.00

💣 Beat The Bomb ATL: Mission for 6 item
💣 Beat The Bomb ATL: Mission for 6
$90

Starting bid

Step into a real-life video game and get ready for the world's craziest team challenge! This package includes a 1-Hour Mission Experience for up to six (6) people at Beat The Bomb in Atlanta.

Your interactive experience includes:

  • The Ultimate Mission: Your team will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms including a dodging Laser Maze!
  • The Grand Finale: Use the time you earned in the 5th and final room to disarm the bomb, or else… GET BLASTED! You get to choose your blast style: Paint, Foam, or Slime.
  • Digital Memories: Your package includes photos and videos from the Bomb Room to capture all the hilarious, messy fun.

Details & Restrictions:

  • Group Size: Minimum 4 players / Maximum 6 players.
  • Age Limit: Ages 8 and up (please check their website for specific age-related time restrictions).
  • Location: 1483 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
  • Booking: Must be booked online in advance using the provided redemption code. Valid only for Paint, Slime, or Foam Mission Experiences. (Cannot be applied to special events).

Value: $300.00

🎭 2 Tickets: Alliance Theatre 26/27 Season Show item
🎭 2 Tickets: Alliance Theatre 26/27 Season Show
$50

Starting bid

Experience world-class theater in the heart of Atlanta! This package includes a voucher valid for two (2) tickets to any production during the highly anticipated 2026/27 season at the Tony Award®-winning Alliance Theatre.

The spectacular 58th season features a brilliant lineup of acclaimed plays, world-premiere musicals, and stunning performances. You can choose your perfect show from their diverse lineup, including:

  • Purpose: The Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
  • Alice in Neverland: A breathtaking world-premiere musical merging the worlds of Alice and Peter Pan.
  • A Christmas Carol: Atlanta's beloved holiday classic.
  • John Proctor is the Villain: The critically acclaimed, electrifying hit play..and many more incredible dramas, comedies, and family shows!

Details:

  • Valid For: Two (2) tickets to any single 2026/27 season production.
  • Exclusion/Expiration: Voucher must be redeemed and used before the season concludes on June 20th, 2027.

Please note: Advance reservations are required and subject to seating availability. Please follow the redemption instructions on your voucher to secure your seats.

Value: $150.00

🎻 2 Atlanta Symphony Tickets item
🎻 2 Atlanta Symphony Tickets item
🎻 2 Atlanta Symphony Tickets
$65

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an evening of breathtaking music with the Grammy® Award-winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall! This "Be Our Guest" package features two (2) tickets to a Delta Classical series concert during the 2026/2027 season.

From majestic symphonies to inspiring soloists.

Details:

  • Seating: Best available seating at the time of redemption.
  • Valid For: Any Delta Classical Series concert in the 2026/2027 season.
  • Exclusions: Excludes premium concerts, holiday specials, and ASH Live concerts.
  • Expiration Date: June 16, 2027.

Please note: Tickets should be redeemed in advance and are subject to availability.

Value: $200.00

🎨 High Museum 6-Month Membership item
🎨 High Museum 6-Month Membership
$20

Starting bid

Immerse your family in world-class art and culture! This package features a 6-Month Dual/Family Membership donation to the prestigious High Museum Of Art in Atlanta.

It is the perfect gift for art lovers, families, or anyone looking to explore the vibrant heart of the city's cultural scene.

Your 6-month membership benefits include:

  • Unlimited Free Admission: Enjoy free daytime access to the High’s extensive permanent collection and most world-renowned special exhibitions
  • Free Parking: Access free parking in the Woodruff Arts Center garage during your visits.
  • Exclusive Discounts: invitations to members- only previews and events
  • Special Program Access:
  • Value: $62.50
🎭 2 Tickets: Dad's Garage Theatre item
🎭 2 Tickets: Dad's Garage Theatre
$15

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughs! This package features a digital gift certificate for two (2) "Just Seats" tickets to any show at Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, Atlanta’s premier venue for hilarious improv and original scripted comedy.

Whether you are looking for a fun date night or a hilarious evening out with friends, Dad's Garage guarantees a uniquely entertaining experience where no two shows are ever the same.

Details:

  • Valid For: Two (2) "Just Seats" tickets to any regular Dad's Garage show.
  • Delivery: This is a digital certificate and will be emailed directly to the winning bidder.

Important Restrictions:

  • Voucher must be redeemed online at least one hour before your desired showtime.
  • Not valid for special events or guest artists.

https://www.dadsgarage.com/

Value: $50.00


🏎️ 4 NASCAR Spring Weekend Passes (ATL) item
🏎️ 4 NASCAR Spring Weekend Passes (ATL)
$125

Starting bid

Start your engines! Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled weekend of high-speed racing with four (4) Lower Johnson Grandstand tickets for a massive NASCAR Spring Weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS)!

This ultimate race-fan package gets you into both action-packed days of the Spring 2027 NASCAR Weekend (expected late February/Early March 2027; dates TBD).

Your package includes:

  • Saturday Doubleheader (4 Tickets): Access to the Lower Johnson Grandstand for the Bennett Transportation 250 & Fr8 2028 Doubleheader.
  • Sunday Cup Race (4 Tickets): Access to the Lower Johnson Grandstand for the main event—the thrilling Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!

Details:

  • Seating: Lower Johnson Grandstand.
  • Dates & Times: Spring 2027 (Expected late February/Early March 2027). Exact dates and times are currently TBD.
  • Redemption: The winner will receive a certificate with step-by-step instructions on how to redeem it online for actual physical tickets once the official race schedule is released.

Value: $420.00

The "Rise Up" Atlanta Falcons Fan Package item
The "Rise Up" Atlanta Falcons Fan Package item
The "Rise Up" Atlanta Falcons Fan Package
$75

Starting bid

Attention Falcons fans! Take home an exclusive piece of Atlanta football with this autographed Drake London White Panel Football, officially donated by the Atlanta Falcons. Perfectly suited for display in your home, office, or fan cave, this collectible features a crisp signature from the Falcons' star wide receiver.

To complete the package, you'll also walk away with a custom Atlanta Falcons tumbler to keep your drinks ice-cold on game days. Bid high, support a great cause, and show your Falcons pride!

One Time Donation item
One Time Donation item
One Time Donation
$5

Starting bid

Monetary Donations: Fueling the Mission

https://empoweringyourpink.org/empower-the-community

Your financial contributions are the engine that allows us to provide immediate relief  and long-term resilience for our Georgia sisters. Every dollar is an investment in a woman’s healing process.


As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we use every tax-deductible dollar to fund our Pink Diamond Care Kits and our Financial Grant Fund. Because we partner with Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our cause with $0 in platform fees. You aren’t just making a donation; you are giving a sister the ability to focus entirely on her healing.  

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!