Ez Care Link Foundation's Raffle for A Cause

Hello Friends and Family,





In the aftermath of the recent earthquake in Cebu, EZCL Foundation would like to extend help to our kababayan as they work to recover. To support this cause, I am letting go some of my shoes and other personal items which I no longer use.





Here’s how you can participate:

• 🎟️ Raffle Entry: $5 or 250 pesos per entry for a chance to win these items.

• 🛍️ Direct Purchase: I’ll offer a considerable discount if you'd prefer to buy instead.

Raffle will be drawn once we reach a target amount or raise $3000.00.





All proceeds will go directly to our kababayan who were severely affected by the earthquake.





Your support, whether through raffle entries, purchases or sharing this posts, will surely help make a difference. Thank you for standing with us in this effort to bring hope and relief to those in need.





Sincerely,

Ms. Jayhan

CEO Ezcarelink Foundation







