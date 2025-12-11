Foreign Nonimmigrants Undertaking Independent Research or Participants in Voluntary Service Programs (B-1 Visitor)

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
The request for a monthly fee from F-1 OPT volunteers is a necessary compliance measure to allow WHO MENTORS YOU INC. to simultaneously offer a "bona fide" volunteer program that satisfies the accountability criteria of US courts and the 20-hour requirement of SEVP, while decisively protecting its IRS determination as a 501(c)(3) organization that serves an exclusively public interest.
Renews monthly
The request for a monthly fee from F-1 OPT Interns (Trainees) is a necessary compliance measure to allow WHO MENTORS YOU INC. to simultaneously offer a "bona fide" structured training program that satisfies the accountability criteria of US courts and the 20-hour requirement of SEVP Guidance 1004-03, while decisively protecting its IRS determination as a 501(c)(3) organization that serves an exclusively public interest.
