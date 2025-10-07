F I D O Inc's Silent Auction

Approximate retail value $3,150 ($1,050 per room, up to 3 rooms)





PINEAPPLE BEACH CLUB ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS

$150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service)

The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a

spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, non-motorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.





This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms

(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per roomdepending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for

as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.





Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.