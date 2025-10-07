F I D O Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Approximate retail value $3,150 ($1,050 per room, up to 3 rooms)
PINEAPPLE BEACH CLUB ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service)
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a
spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, non-motorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms
(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per roomdepending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for
as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
Approximate retail value $3,600 ($1,200 per room, up to 3 rooms)
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
ST. JAMES'S CLUB & VILLAS, ANTIGUA
$150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service)
Experience a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeastern coast where clear turquoise waters surround your own private oasis. Two magnificent white-sand beaches, six pools, four distinct restaurants, non-motorized water sports, pickleball courts & fitness center, supervised kids' activities, spa and nightly entertainment. St. James’s Club will leave you with amazing island memories to last a lifetime.
This Certificate provides Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,200 per room depending on dates of travel) at St. James’s Club & Villas. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
Approximate retail value $3,225 ($1,075 per room, up to 3 rooms)
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
THE CLUB BARBADOS • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service
The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.
This Certificate provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3
rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply
however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a "Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
Approximate retail value $4,200 ($1,400 per room, up to 3 rooms)
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
THE VERANDAH ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$160 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service)
Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape. The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, friends getaway or just looking to escape and leave the world behind.
This Certificate provides Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Suite. (valued up to $1,400 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Veranda Antigua. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher suite category may do so for
as little as $40 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
Approximate retail value $5,700 ($1,900 per villa, up to 3 villas)
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$306-$323 per person/per night depending on dates of travel
(based on double occupancy + tax/service)
Located adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, this intimate villa resort provides a truly indulgent and customizable holiday for discerning travelers. All 41 private single-story villas are equipped with king beds, “infinity edge” plunge pool, spacious private terrace overlooking stunning turquoise waters, pickleball courts, personal guest ambassador, Michelin-Star Chef — Gourmet Dining and personal cocktail lounge.
This Certificate provides Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to a minimum supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to Waterfront Villa category may do so at additional charge
of $200 per villa, per night based on availability at the time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort’s normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
Approximate retail value $4,350 ($1,450 per room, up to 3 rooms)
INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA
$165 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service)
Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent
gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation,
this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.
This Certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking.
Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
Approximate retail value $5,700 ($1,900 per room, up to 3 rooms)
RESORT INFORMATION/NIGHTLY SUPPLEMENT
GALLEY BAY RESORT & SPA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
$306-$323 per person/per night depending on dates of travel
(based on double occupancy + tax/service)
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, a 40-acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4-mile-long stretch of white sand beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset views, sumptuous beachside dining, watersport, romance, & relaxing Indulge Spa.
This Certificate provides Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to mandatory supplement of $306- $323 per person, per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities and activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for $200 per room, per night. Resort black- out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24.
Air transportation is not included. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Starting bid
The INDYCAR Experience has donated a two-lap ride at Indianapolis Motor Speedway valued at $499!
Enjoy a thrilling, two-lap INDYCAR Ride Experience! Check out available ride dates at www.indyracingexperience.com.
Select from eight ride dates from May-October 2026....dates released in December 2025.
Starting bid
One of our board member's has donated their RV for a weekend of camping at an Indiana State Park within an hour of Indianapolis for a mutually agreed upon weekend (blackout dates do apply: month of May, July 15-19, August 9-16, September 16-20, September 25-27).
Park choices include: Brown County State Park, Fort Harrison State Park, Lieber Recreation Area, McCormick's Creek State Park, Mounds State Park, Raccoon Lake, Summit Lake State Park, Turkey Run State Park.
The camping package is fully turnkey and includes drop off, setup, tear down, and pick up. The winning bidder will just need to bring family/friends and food/drinks!
The RV is a Class C 32.6-foot Entegra Esteem that can comfortably sleep six (queen bed in back, queen above cab, fold down dinette, and double recliner).
Starting bid
Porten’s on 15th is an independent small business that makes hand poured, small batch candles in a home studio using 100% natural soy wax made right here in the Midwest, and clean, non-toxic, phthalate-free, premium fragrance oils.
Scents included are Timber Jack, Record Store, Back Home Again, and Is It May Yet?
Starting bid
Style out your pup with a Guggman Haus Brewing bandana and leash, all while enjoying a beer or two with a $25 gift card!
Starting bid
Treat yourself with this Aveda package from Rumors Salon & Spa! The package includes travel size color control shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment, along with botanical repair shampoo and conditioner, and a hand creme. Retail value: $70.
Starting bid
Ambre Blends is an independent, women-owned business based in Indianapolis, producing high-quality, organic body products since 2001. All of their products are made by hand with 100% pure and natural vegan ingredients from all over the world.
Set includes: large Ambre Mist, Ahnu Essence Pure Essential Oil, Ambre Glow and Solace Body Cream samples.
Retail value: $141.00
Starting bid
Mallow Run Winery has donated a private, after-hours tasting for up to 25 people for our cocktail party silent auction!
The package is valued at $500 and includes a complimentary wine tasting and complimentary glass of wine for each guest present!
Each guest must present an ID (wine tasting and glass for 21+ guests only); tasting to be booked Monday-Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Starting bid
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park and Live Nation have donated four lawn tickets (a $300 value) to a mutually agreeable show taking place during the 2026 or 2027 season. A complete list of 20+ available shows will be available during the redemption process beginning in April 2026.
Starting bid
This Indy Eleven package includes four tickets to a regular season home game at Carroll Stadium for the 2026 season!
The Indy Eleven is Indy’s professional soccer team founded in 2013.
Retail value: $180
Starting bid
2026 - 2 Indianapolis 500 Qualification Day Tickets
Retail value: $40.00
PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend
May 16 & 17, 2026
Four intense laps, 16 perfect corners, 230+ mph speeds. Buckle up, because Indianapolis 500 qualifying will have your heart racing May 16-17! The most daring racers in the world go all-out, holding on for 10 nerve-racking miles with the hopes of earning a spot in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend determines who is on the pole, what position the drivers are starting from and who will make the storied race.
Starting bid
$100 gift card from Huse Culinary. Restaurants to choose from include, St. Elmo's, Harry & Izzy's, Tavern & Kitchen, and 1933 Lounge.
Starting bid
Two ticket vouchers for eligible performances at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.
Retail value: $150
Starting bid
Four General Admission tickets for Newfields (not valid for special exhibitions or festivals).
Retail value: $92
Starting bid
From the family of 2025 High Limit Racing Series Champion, Rico Abreu, this wine is produced from his mother’s side of the family, Pestoni Family Estate.
The bottle value is $50.
Vineyard: Quackenbush Mountain
Appellation: Clear Lake, Lake County
Soil Type: Volcanic
Blend: 100% Barbera
Aging: 14 Months in 100% French Oak Barrels and 33% New Oak Barrels.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Production: 120 Cases
Bottle includes a set of four Kate Spade stemless wine glasses, valued at $25.
Starting bid
Autographed photo card with Certificate of Authenticity of Indianapolis Colts Defensive Tackle #90 Grover Stewart.
Retail value: Priceless
Starting bid
Also from the David Abreu family is a bottle of Madrona Ranch Extra Virigin Olive Oil, which is hand picked and sorted by Rico's brother, Matteo, and sister, Lucia. Olives are milled from a local olive mill in St. Helena, CA.
From Rico himself, "Very small olive oil production. The trees we harvest from are over 200 years old and well-manicured on our property in St. Helena."
Completing the set is an olive oil dispenser and four dipping dishes. Retail value of the package is $80, but the olive oil is not available for public purchase and only available to wine club members.
Starting bid
Two autographed items from Tony Stewart, including a crew shirt and hat.
Other swag bag items include (2) $50 gift cards to Carquest, keychain, air freshner, cell phone powerbank, 1/64 sprint car, cups, insulated cup, bag, and golf towel.
Starting bid
Basket includes: checkered charcuterie board with spark plug spreader and bottle opener, "Live Fast, Pet Dogs" wine tumbler, and two stickers. Retails for $75.
"Lil John" Buttera's (championship drag car builder for names like Don “Snake” Prudhomme, Tom “Mongoose” McEwen and Don Schumacher) legacy lives on in the hands of his granddaughter, Katie, a fourth-generation artist focusing on automotive-inspired creations that often include old car parts as part of their structure.
Starting bid
Original Mackenzie-Childs, Retired Buttercup pattern. 3-qt enamel tea kettle with wood handle.
Starting bid
Treat your pups with this gift bag!
Package includes nail grinder, poop bags, pet wipes, yak chews, paw balm, frozen treat holder, two bags of treats.
Starting bid
Donated by the Super Techs of The Neighborhood Veterinarian. $100 value
A goodie basket filled with treats and toys for your pup!
Starting bid
Pamper your pup with this basket from the vet at The Neighborhood Vet!
Basket includes a certificate for an exam, CET enzymatic chews, Purina Multi Care digestive health chews, Dermallay shampoo, Dermallay conditioning spray. Basket valued at $186.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!