F-Sun Daytime Event Venue Rental

218 North offers flexible daytime bookings between 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Each reservation includes 3 hours total, which covers your setup, meeting, and teardown time.
1 Hour Add On
$100
Add hour(s) to your booking. Please note it will be added on top of the 3 hours from booking(s) start time.
1 Day Add On
$250
Add a day to your booking. This includes the same base of 3 hrs, if you'd like a differing time range from the original booking please specify the start and end time at the end of this form, or reach out to [email protected] to give us a heads up.
(REQUIRED) For Events Exceeding 75 Attendees
$200
Our main floor comfortably accommodates up to 75 guests. If your event exceeds this number, additional seating and linen services must be outsourced. Failure to purchase the required add-ons for parties over 75 guests will result in a separate invoice.
