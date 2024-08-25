Pickle for Paws 2024

This Spectator ticket grants you entry to the event, where you can cheer on pickleball players as they compete for a good cause. Enjoy the the lively atmosphere, delicious refreshments, food trucks, local vendors and more. Every ticket purchased helps provide medical services for shelter animals in need.
VIP Spectator
$65
This VIP spectator ticket grants you entry to the event, one complimentary beverage ticket, and one "Pickle for Paws" t-shirt. Enjoy the the lively atmosphere, delicious refreshments, food trucks, local vendors and more while supporting a good cause. Every ticket purchased helps provide medical services for shelter animals in need.
