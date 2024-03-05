CGHRSA Online Gear Store

This 4" Ruby Red RS Patch was created to celebrate 40 years of less than 1300 stalwarts who, since 1984, have stepped forward and said, "so, what exactly it is you said that we get to do?" You know who you are, you know it was fun. Just buy the patch!
The USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer PTSD Support patch design rendered in orange, to remind us that our jobs can be extremely stressful, and cause long term mental distress. We provide paid travel to free and low cost PTSD retreats for our members. Buy the patch!
The unique CGHRSA 'Silver Fin' Challenge Coin. An impressive 2 inches in diameter, this coin was designed by two of our first generation USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmers.
One side has the unique Silver Fin wings, and the flipside sports the Silver Fin logo, the periodic identifier 'Ag', (for silver, get it?), inside a shark fin. And the last words in the checklist before the RS departs the airframe to do work, "Swimmer Away'. Now available, get yours while they last.
Identical to the 2” brass coin, but with the distinction of the silver tone, that designates its owner as separated/retired USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmers.
If you successfully completed your career as a qualified duty-standing, helicopter rescue swimmer, this is your coin to carry.
If you want your RS number stamped on your coin, email that info to [email protected].
These were just delivered and are now available for orders. A beautiful brass-toned coin displaying the NEW USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer logo, in its entirety. This updated logo now has the gold USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Wings proudly displayed in the center, the black swim fins removed.
On the reverse side, the original AST standard rate designator, with those words we and our aircrews lived by; “So Other May Live”.
Identical to the 2" brass coin, but with the distinction of the silver tone, that designates its owner as retired USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmers.
If you successfully completed your career as a qualified duty-standing, helicopter rescue swimmer, this is your coin to carry.
One Small Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.
