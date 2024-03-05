CGHRSA Online Gear Store

USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer 40th Anniversary Patch item
USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer 40th Anniversary Patch
$15

This 4" Ruby Red RS Patch was created to celebrate 40 years of less than 1300 stalwarts who, since 1984, have stepped forward and said, "so, what exactly it is you said that we get to do?" You know who you are, you know it was fun. Just buy the patch!

USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer PTSD Awareness Patch item
USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer PTSD Awareness Patch
$15

The USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer PTSD Support patch design rendered in orange, to remind us that our jobs can be extremely stressful, and cause long term mental distress. We provide paid travel to free and low cost PTSD retreats for our members. Buy the patch!

CGHRSA 'Silver Fin' 2" Challenge Coin-shipped item
CGHRSA 'Silver Fin' 2" Challenge Coin-shipped
$15

The unique CGHRSA 'Silver Fin' Challenge Coin. An impressive 2 inches in diameter, this coin was designed by two of our first generation USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmers.
One side has the unique Silver Fin wings, and the flipside sports the Silver Fin logo, the periodic identifier 'Ag', (for silver, get it?), inside a shark fin. And the last words in the checklist before the RS departs the airframe to do work, "Swimmer Away'. Now available, get yours while they last.

2. 1.5” Silver Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Coin item
2. 1.5” Silver Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Coin
$10

Identical to the 2” brass coin, but with the distinction of the silver tone, that designates its owner as separated/retired USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmers.
If you successfully completed your career as a qualified duty-standing, helicopter rescue swimmer, this is your coin to carry.

If you want your RS number stamped on your coin, email that info to [email protected].

NEW! 2” Brass Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Coin item
NEW! 2” Brass Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Coin
$15

These were just delivered and are now available for orders. A beautiful brass-toned coin displaying the NEW USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer logo, in its entirety. This updated logo now has the gold USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Wings proudly displayed in the center, the black swim fins removed.
On the reverse side, the original AST standard rate designator, with those words we and our aircrews lived by; “So Other May Live”.

If you want your RS number stamped on your coin, email that info to [email protected]

4. NEW! 2” Silver Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Coin item
4. NEW! 2” Silver Helicopter Rescue Swimmer Coin
$15

Identical to the 2” brass coin, but with the distinction of the silver tone, that designates its owner as retired USCG Helicopter Rescue Swimmers.
If you successfully completed your career as a qualified duty-standing, helicopter rescue swimmer, this is your coin to carry.

If you want your RS number stamped on your coin, email that info to [email protected]

40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Small T-Shirt item
40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Small T-Shirt
$40

One Small Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.

40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Medium T-Shirt item
40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Medium T-Shirt
$40

One Medium Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.

40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Large T-Shirt item
40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Large T-Shirt
$40

One Large Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.

40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Extra Large T-Shirt item
40th Anniversary Swag Bag with Extra Large T-Shirt
$40

One Extra Large Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.

40th Anniversary Swag Bag with XXL T-Shirt item
40th Anniversary Swag Bag with XXL T-Shirt
$40

One XXL Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.

40th Anniversary Swag Bag with XXXL T-Shirt item
40th Anniversary Swag Bag with XXXL T-Shirt
$40

One XXXL Tri-Blend Non-Shrink 40th Anniversary T-shirt, 2 sizes of retro-reflective RS stickers, a40th anniversary Limited Edition patch, two CGHRSA pens.

