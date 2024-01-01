2024 Golden State South Coach Retreat

Welcome to our inaugural coaches retreat for Golden State South mtb!

We are so thankful for each of you to be joining us. This process to get up and rolling has happened so fast, and we are all stoked to work towards great things with each of you. Our league is nothing without the amazing coaches.





Coach Supporter training ( separate - contact league director for more info)

Friday - 9am -4pm





Saturday - Coach retreat day one

8am - 4:30pm ( class room )

Address - 1N Calle Cesar Chavez Suit #21









Sunday - Coach retreat day two

8am - 4:30pm

Elings Park





Coffee/pastries for the morning and lunch will be provided each day.