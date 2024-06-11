2024 Outer Circle Foundation Golf Event

1 player, includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, 2 drink tickets, and a SWAG bag.
Team Registration For 4 Players
$600
4- players, includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, 2 drink tickets, and a SWAG bag.
We've Got Your 6 Title Sponsor
$60,000
Exclusive Branding on all materials and signage. Featured on Outer Circle Foundation Website. Speak at dinner and opening ceremonies, social media posts: 2 before and 2 after the event, photos with the OC team at the event, recognized as the Dinner sponsor with 4 teams of golfers (3 teams YOU fill (12 players), 1 team (4 players) for law enforcement/veterans) and Hole-in-one sponsor, SWAG bags for all players, breakfast, lunch, and dinner and golf for all players. Add your items to the SWAG bag for all players.
Thank you for your service
$25,000
Branding on all materials, 2 teams (8 players) of golf, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and SWAG bags. Social media posts 2 before and 2 after the event, photos with the OC team at the event. Longest Driver Or Closest to Pin sponsor, add your items to the SWAG bag for all players.
Keeping us safe
$15,000
Branding on signage, social media posts 1 before and 1 after the event, and photos with the OC team at the event. 1 Team (4 players) golf, breakfast, lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and SWAG bag. Team members will help facilitate the RAFFLE event at dinner.
Beverage Cart
$5,000
Recognition as Beverage Cart sponsor on signage, sponsor on Website, 1 team golf (4 golfers) breakfast, lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and SWAG bag.
Golf Hat Sponsor
$4,500
YOUR logo on the GOLF hat for the event! You'll be recognized as our HAT sponsor, social media, and website, and everyone will be wearing your LOGO!
Golf Ball Sponsor
$4,000
YOUR logo on the Golf Balls for the event! You'll be recognized as our Golf Ball sponsor, social media, and website, and everyone will receive a sleeve of golf balls with your LOGO!
Dessert Sponsor
$3,200
Work with our planning team and PICK the dessert for the evening! What yummy treat can you come up with?
Recognization as Dessert sponsor, social media, website, and of course everyone will enjoy the delicious treat you selected!
Work with our planning team and PICK the dessert for the evening! What yummy treat can you come up with?
SWAG BAG Sponsor
$3,000
You will work with our planning team to select and place your LOGO on the SWAG bag for the event. Each golfer will receive a bag with your logo, the SWAG bags will be full of random and useful items provided by vendors, merchants, and suppliers ....
You will be recognized on social media, and the website, and everyone will carry your logo with them!
You will work with our planning team to select and place your LOGO on the SWAG bag for the event. Each golfer will receive a bag with your logo, the SWAG bags will be full of random and useful items provided by vendors, merchants, and suppliers ....
Golf Towel Sponsor
$2,500
You will work with our planning team to select and place your LOGO on the GOLF TOWEL for the event. Each golfer will receive a towel with your logo, ....
You will be recognized on social media, and the website, and everyone will carry your logo with them!
You will work with our planning team to select and place your LOGO on the GOLF TOWEL for the event. Each golfer will receive a towel with your logo, ....
Poker Chip Sponsor
$2,000
You will work with our planning team to select and place your LOGO on the Poker Chip for the event. Each golfer will receive a Chip with your logo, .... to carry with them
You will be recognized on social media, and the website, and everyone will carry your logo!
You will work with our planning team to select and place your LOGO on the Poker Chip for the event. Each golfer will receive a Chip with your logo, .... to carry with them
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500
Your sponsorship will provide breakfast for all golfers as they arrive to check in and warm up for the fun-filled day of GOLF. You will be recognized on signage, social media, and website... and everyone will be thankful for the breakfast!
Snack Sponsor
$1,500
Peanuts, popcorn, chocolates, beef sticks, etc... You will work with the planning team to select snacks for all golfers to keep everyone going throughout the day. Recognition on social media, website, and signage.
Hole Sponsor
$1,000
CREATE your sign to be placed on a hole! Your sign can have your logo, challenge the golfer, support a veteran, etc.
All HOLE sponsors will be recognized on social media and their signs will be featured on our Social Media pages, the day of the game.
CREATE your sign to be placed on a hole! Your sign can have your logo, challenge the golfer, support a veteran, etc.
