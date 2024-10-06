Philadelphia Freedom Schools ushering in 2025 TOGETHER!
PFS, Inc. Scholar Supporter. (Individual)
$25
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc.
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc.
(JSL) Ticket & Commemorative T-shirt (Individual)
$50
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc.
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc.
(Intern) Rebuild PFS, Inc Ticket (Individual)
$75
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 1 Commemorative T-shirts
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 1 Commemorative T-shirts
(Site Coordinator) Building a Site!
$100
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 1 Commemorative T-shirts
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 1 Commemorative T-shirts
(Academic Advisor) Leading a Site.
$200
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 2 Commemorative T-shirts.
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 2 Commemorative T-shirts.
(Project Director).
$500
groupTicketCaption
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 5 Commemorative T-shirts.
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. 5 Commemorative T-shirts.
Executive Director PFS, Inc. Startup Site!
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Help to Start a New Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc Site. Listed on Website. 10 Commemorative T-shirts.
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Help to Start a New Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc Site. Listed on Website. 10 Commemorative T-shirts.
Community Based Organization PFS, Inc. Open a Site!
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Featured on Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Website. 15 Commemorative T-shirts. Listed on all Press Releases, Social Media Sites. Featured in Video that will also be shared on YouTube and on the PFS, Inc.
Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Featured on Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Website. 15 Commemorative T-shirts. Listed on all Press Releases, Social Media Sites. Featured in Video that will also be shared on YouTube and on the PFS, Inc.
PFS, Inc. Sponsor. (Ribbon Cutter)
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Full Page in Ad on website Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Website. Special Thank you Brunch invItation at a later date, 32 Tickets, Commemorative T-shirts (25) Specialty Pin (25) Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Listed on all Press Releases, Social Media Sites. Featured in Video that will also be shared on YouTube and on the PFS, Inc. Website and Newsletter. Support of cost for two weeks of books and Trips for 20 Scholars. Invited to a Special Ribbon Cutting Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. site.
Full Page in Ad on website Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Website. Special Thank you Brunch invItation at a later date, 32 Tickets, Commemorative T-shirts (25) Specialty Pin (25) Donation to Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. Listed on all Press Releases, Social Media Sites. Featured in Video that will also be shared on YouTube and on the PFS, Inc. Website and Newsletter. Support of cost for two weeks of books and Trips for 20 Scholars. Invited to a Special Ribbon Cutting Philadelphia Freedom Schools, Inc. site.