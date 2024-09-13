Dynamic Duo: Color & Collage Workshop

Join us at The Dayton Woman's Club for a fun evening of self-expression through art!





Free your creative spirit by cutting, tearing, twisting, gluing, and building with paper collage. Guided by artist Marsha Pippenger, you will select beautiful papers to build an original collage on paper.





Even if you have no artistic skills, Marsha will make it easy to express your creative spirit. You will learn to notice colors, shapes, shadows, lines, and more as you compose your original artwork.





All materials will be provided — just bring yourself!





Body Electric by Marsha Pippenger







