Jodi Beach Trio - Saturday 9-21-24 Matinee Concert On The Creek

Thanks for your early non-refundable donation, which assures seating regardless of what time you arrive. We encourage our listeners to make a total of at least $10, if their resources allow it, so please consider an additional cash donation when you arrive at the concert or a 'tip' when you complete this online transaction. Regardless of the amount, we appreciate all donations. Your entire donation will help to pay for the concert. Zeffy, our online ticket administrator, is available only to non-profit organizations; Zeffy does not charge us a transaction fee. Please consider a donation to Zeffy when you checkout.