St. Mary's County Republican Central Committee Delegation send off party





St. Mary's County Republican Delegates and Senator Send Off Party

Come join us at The Rex on Washington Street in Leonardtown, MD, USA for a evening of celebration and support! We're throwing a party to support our Republican Delegates and Senator before they return to Annapolis.

With a lively atmosphere and a fantastic location, The Rex provides the perfect backdrop for this send-off party. Cash bar. Food will be provided.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to express your gratitude and wish our delegates and senator the best of luck as they begin the political marathon



