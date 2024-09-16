Futures Explored Sacramento BINGO Fundraiser - Ugly Holiday Sweater Themed

🎉 Nonprofit Bingo Night! 🎉 Join us for an exciting evening of Bingo fun to support Futures Explored! Bring your friends and family for a chance to win fantastic prizes, while helping a great cause! 🗓 Date: 12/06/2024 🕕 Time: 6:30pm - 9:00pm 📍 Location: Futures Explored Sacramento, 2533 R Street, Sacramento CA 95816 🚪 Doors Open: 6:00pm 💲 Admission: $25 per person Includes 10 Bingo games & food/snacks. 🎁 Prizes: Win amazing prizes throughout the night! 🍻 Food & Drinks: Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

🎉 Nonprofit Bingo Night! 🎉 Join us for an exciting evening of Bingo fun to support Futures Explored! Bring your friends and family for a chance to win fantastic prizes, while helping a great cause! 🗓 Date: 12/06/2024 🕕 Time: 6:30pm - 9:00pm 📍 Location: Futures Explored Sacramento, 2533 R Street, Sacramento CA 95816 🚪 Doors Open: 6:00pm 💲 Admission: $25 per person Includes 10 Bingo games & food/snacks. 🎁 Prizes: Win amazing prizes throughout the night! 🍻 Food & Drinks: Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

seeMoreDetailsMobile