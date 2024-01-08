January Hawaii SPCA Swap Meet

Aloha! Thank you for your interest in selling at our swap meet with the Hawaii SPCA. You are contributing to a better quality of life for the animals under our care.
Swap Meet spaces are approximately 10’x20’ – please utilize these measurements for your space needs. Tables and chairs are not provided. If you need more space – double spots are available – but limited…. Electricity is not available. If using pop-up tent/canopy(s), Pole stakes or weights are required.
SET UP: Set up starts at 7:00 a.m.
*Must be set up and ready for business by 8:45a.m. You will be expected to stay for the duration of the event, 9am till 3pm.
You will receive more information and a map of the site once we have the fee & application. Priority given to past vendors.
Applications will be rejected if any information asked for is omitted or refused. Please fill out the answers fully & completely.
To secure your vendor space, Payment is expected at the time of submitting your application and no later than seven (7) days before the event date.
PLEASE NOTE: Your space WILL NOT be held if payment is not received at the time you apply for registration.
If you have any questions please contact Kat Miller, Hawaii SPCA Founder & Ma`ili Swap Meet Coordinator, at [email protected]
or text to 808.554.5658