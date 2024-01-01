Join our terrarium workshop for a cause event and nurture your creativity while supporting a worthy cause. Terrarium-making fosters a sense of connection with nature and promotes environmental awareness.



By participating, you'll contribute to Create Cultivate, a non-profit dedicated to empowering communities through sustainable initiatives. Your involvement will aid in funding educational programs, fostering green spaces, and empowering individuals to make a positive impact on the environment.



Together, let's cultivate a greener, more sustainable future while indulging in the therapeutic art of terrarium crafting.



Join us and be a part of something meaningful!:)



FB Event Link : https://www.facebook.com/share/mfR8DiKkeD3mB55V/?mibextid=9l3rBW