STEAM Faire Sponsorship Opportunities

Inner Core Sponsor - $10,000:
Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials.
Featured recognition in press releases, social media, and marketing campaigns.
Prime location for an interactive booth at the event.
Opportunity for a company representative to address the audience during opening remarks.
Inclusion in post-event media coverage.
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Outer Core Sponsor - $5,000:
Outer Core Sponsor - $5,000:
Logo placement on event banners, flyers, and website.
Recognition in press releases and select marketing materials.
Priority placement for an interactive booth at the event.
Verbal acknowledgment during opening remarks.
Social media shout-outs leading up to the event.
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Mantle Sponsor - $2,500:
Mantle Sponsor - $2,500:
Logo placement on event banners and website.
Standard booth space at the event.
Verbal acknowledgment during the event.
Social media mentions leading up to the event.
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Oceanic Sponsor - $1,000:
Oceanic Sponsor - $1,000:
Logo placement on event banners.
Standard booth space at the event.
Verbal acknowledgment during the event.
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
EXHIBIT SPONSOR
Sponsor an interactive hands-on activity for kids! Activities 2024 include: Playful Polymers, Shakebots, Edible Soil, Strawberry Extraction Lab, Building Blocs and So Much More!
Package Benefits:
Logo placement on the Event Map
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Slime Lab Sponsor - $1,200 :
Slime Lab Sponsor - $1,200
Package Benefits:
Logo placement on Slime Lab signage.
Recognition in press releases and social media.
Priority placement for an interactive booth at the event.
Free Admission (10)
VIP parking passes (2)
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Wow! Science Sound Stage Sponsor - $4,500:
Last year we were fortunate to have the Science Research Group from Birmingham, Alabama perform their engaging 1 hour science exhibition allowing over 100 children to see science phenomena in Real-Time!
Package Benefits:
Exclusive naming rights for the Science Sound Stage.
Logo placement on Sound Stage signage.
Recognition in press releases and social media.
Priority placement for an interactive booth at the event.
Verbal acknowledgment during Sound Stage activities.
Prominent logo placement on fair sponsors banner
Inclusion in post-event media coverage.
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Sponsor A School - $6,500:
School Sponsor - $6,500:
Your generous contribution would grant access to 60+ hands-on STEAM activities, Resources and Play to over 500 students and teachers!
Package Benefits::
Prominent Logo placement on event ticket
Recognition in press releases and social media.
Priority placement for an interactive booth at the event.
Verbal acknowledgment during Sound Stage activities.
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Prominent logo placement on fair sponsors banner
Organization Free Admission Tickets up to 50
VIP parking passes (4)
Big Ferris Wheel Sponsor - $14,000:
Big Ferris Wheel Sponsor - $14,000:
Package Benefits
Exclusive naming rights for the Ferris Wheel attraction.
Prominent logo placement on Ferris Wheel signage.
Featured recognition in press releases and social media.
Prime location for an interactive booth at the event.
Opportunity for a company representative to introduce the Ferris Wheel experience.
Logo on scavenger hunt map and website fair map
Inclusion in post-event media coverage.
Prominent logo placement on fair sponsors banner
Free Admission (150)
VIP parking passes (8)
Recognition on the Children's Museum of Montgomery's website.
Inclusion in event-related press releases and media materials.
Logo placement in event-related emails and newsletters.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
