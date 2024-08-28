Walk 4 Hope Raffle 2024

Get ready for the ultimate prize! Enter our raffle for a chance to win 100 Gallons of Propane and fully loaded cooler packed with an assortment of delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and tasty treats. But that’s not all—this cooler also comes with exclusive t-shirts and other surprises! Whether you're heading to a picnic, a game, or just relaxing at home, this cooler has everything you need. Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect bundle!
Get ready for the ultimate prize! Enter our raffle for a chance to win 100 Gallons of Propane and fully loaded cooler packed with an assortment of delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and tasty treats. But that’s not all—this cooler also comes with exclusive t-shirts and other surprises! Whether you're heading to a picnic, a game, or just relaxing at home, this cooler has everything you need. Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect bundle!
Ultimate TXB Cooler & 100 Gallons Propane Raffle!
$40
Get ready for the ultimate prize! Enter our raffle for a chance to win 100 Gallons of Propane and fully loaded cooler packed with an assortment of delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and tasty treats. But that’s not all—this cooler also comes with exclusive t-shirts and other surprises! Whether you're heading to a picnic, a game, or just relaxing at home, this cooler has everything you need. Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect bundle!
Get ready for the ultimate prize! Enter our raffle for a chance to win 100 Gallons of Propane and fully loaded cooler packed with an assortment of delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and tasty treats. But that’s not all—this cooler also comes with exclusive t-shirts and other surprises! Whether you're heading to a picnic, a game, or just relaxing at home, this cooler has everything you need. Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect bundle!
Indulge in a delicious prize! Enter our raffle to win a mouthwatering selection of homemade baked goods, fresh sourdough bread, and gift cards to Neighbor's Place, perfect for a delightful wine experience. Whether you're a foodie or just love a good treat, this prize bundle is sure to satisfy your cravings. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy these local delights!
Indulge in a delicious prize! Enter our raffle to win a mouthwatering selection of homemade baked goods, fresh sourdough bread, and gift cards to Neighbor's Place, perfect for a delightful wine experience. Whether you're a foodie or just love a good treat, this prize bundle is sure to satisfy your cravings. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy these local delights!
Indulge in a delicious prize! Enter our raffle to win a mouthwatering selection of homemade baked goods, fresh sourdough bread, and gift cards to Neighbor's Place, perfect for a delightful wine experience. Whether you're a foodie or just love a good treat, this prize bundle is sure to satisfy your cravings. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy these local delights!
Indulge in a delicious prize! Enter our raffle to win a mouthwatering selection of homemade baked goods, fresh sourdough bread, and gift cards to Neighbor's Place, perfect for a delightful wine experience. Whether you're a foodie or just love a good treat, this prize bundle is sure to satisfy your cravings. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy these local delights!
Don’t miss your chance to experience the concert of the fall! Enter our raffle to win tickets to Pink’s Concert w/Sheryl Crow & Kid Cut Up on 11/6/24. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, spectacular visuals, and all the hits from one of the biggest pop stars in the world. This is the ultimate concert experience you don’t want to miss!
Don’t miss your chance to experience the concert of the fall! Enter our raffle to win tickets to Pink’s Concert w/Sheryl Crow & Kid Cut Up on 11/6/24. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, spectacular visuals, and all the hits from one of the biggest pop stars in the world. This is the ultimate concert experience you don’t want to miss!
Don’t miss your chance to experience the concert of the fall! Enter our raffle to win tickets to Pink’s Concert w/Sheryl Crow & Kid Cut Up on 11/6/24. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, spectacular visuals, and all the hits from one of the biggest pop stars in the world. This is the ultimate concert experience you don’t want to miss!
Don’t miss your chance to experience the concert of the fall! Enter our raffle to win tickets to Pink’s Concert w/Sheryl Crow & Kid Cut Up on 11/6/24. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, spectacular visuals, and all the hits from one of the biggest pop stars in the world. This is the ultimate concert experience you don’t want to miss!